By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - A Mineral County Grand Jury handed down numerous indictments Tuesday, with the majority involving drug-related charges, embezzlement or grand larceny.

The indictments included:

- Brian Keith Netzer Jr., 114 S. Mineral St., Keyser, third offense driving while revoked for DUI.

- Kendu Woodard (aka Kenneth Barmore), 180 S. Main St., Keyser, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal transfer of a firearm.

- Reginald Dee Redman, 127 W. Brighton Ave., Moorefield, possession with intent to deliver a CDS.

- Michael Johnson Taylor, 322 Welch St., Keyser, two counts of possession with intent to deliver CDS, and misdemeanor charges of fleeing on foot, destruction of property and assault on an officer.

- Joshua Guy Damron, 918 State St., Kitzmiller, Maryland, deliver of a CDS.

- Leroy Edward Larue, 120 Afton Lane, Burlington, fleeing in a vehicle.

- Edward Thomas Fear, 23 Berner Ave., Hagerstown, grand larceny.

- Samantha Jo Guinn, 1498 Stoney Run Road, Keyser, burglary and misdemeanor charges of battery and destruction of property.

- Shane Matthew Hott, P.O. Box, Keyser, burglary and misdemeanor charges of battery and destruction of property.

- Harry George Shanholtz Jr., 404 Seymour St., Cumberland, uttering.

- Joseph Andrew Muscalli Jr., 14318 Winchester Rd., Cresaptown, possession with intent to deliver CDS, conspiracy, counterfeit/attempt to utter.

- Nicholas Alan DeWitt, 30 Mews Crescent, Oakland, possession with intent to deliver CDS, conspiracy and counterfeit/attempt to utter.

- WIlliam Lee Wratchford Jr., 132 Reynolds St., Cumberland, grand larceny.

- Amanda Rebecca Broadwater, 2382 Haslacker Rd., Maysville, third offense shoplifting, conspiracy, and a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.

- Jessica Nichole Ravenscroft, 2328 Frankfort Hwy., Ridgeley, embezzlement.

- Travis Lee Houdershell, 1327 LaFayette Ave., Cumberland, failure to pay child support.

- Bradley Scott Smith, 57 Peach Tree Lane, Keyser, two counts of failure to register or provide notice of changes as a sex offender.

- Lacie Debra Brooks, 429 W. Piedmont St., Keyser, embezzlement and unauthorized creation of demand draft.

- Eugenia Renee Kimble, 81 Justins Lane, Keyser, embezzlement.

- Emily Catherine Bush, 8351 Union Hwy., Mt. Storm, burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy, and aiding in concealing stolen property.

- Tyler Allen Whitacre, 236 Carl Harvey Rd., Kitzmiller, Maryland, burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy, aiding in concealing stolen property.

- Dakota Wayne Daugherty, 132 Lewis Rd., Keyser, two counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny, one charge each of conspiracy and aiding in concealing stolen property, and a misdemeanor charge of person prohibited form possessing a firearm.