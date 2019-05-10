SHORT GAP - Dalton Pollock started playing football when he was 6 years old. According to Pollock, “I remember going to my brother's practices when he played for the Colts and begging my mom to go out and play. Then finally I got old enough to play, and it was one of the best days of my life because I picked up a football and fell in love with the game.”

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

SHORT GAP - Dalton Pollock started playing football when he was 6 years old. According to Pollock, “I remember going to my brother’s practices when he played for the Colts and begging my mom to go out and play. Then finally I got old enough to play, and it was one of the best days of my life because I picked up a football and fell in love with the game.”

Pollock would begin with the Pee Wee Frankfort Colts, advance through the ranks to the Youth League Ridgeley Rams, and then ultimately, what he thought was the grand prize for him, became a Frankfort Falcon.

“One of my favorite and earliest memories is sitting on the hill at a Frankfort game while still playing for the Colts and thinking about how much I wanted to play on that field as a Falcon some day,” Pollock recounts.

Well, that day came, and Dalton Pollock certainly made the most out of his career playing football for the Frankfort Falcons. So much so, that Pollock caught the attention of college scouts, ultimately allowing him now a chance to continue his football career at the collegiate level, a new grand prize, if you will.

On April 25, surrounded by his mother, father, Frankfort High School head football coach Kevin Whiteman, and principal Joe Riley, Dalton Pollock signed to continue his football playing and academic careers at Glenville State College.

There was an important person missing from the signing photo, someone Dalton identifies as his “biggest supporter,” his older brother Colton Pollock. Colton is currently off serving his country in the United States Navy.

“Colton has pushed me harder than anyone else and been with me every step of the way. He has inspired me to work hard and push myself. Even when he was in Boot Camp, he was so excited for me and always wanted to hear if I had any news from any of the schools. He pretty much introduced me to football as a kid going to all his practices and games,” Dalton said of his supportive older brother.

Pollock of course is quick to credit his parents for “helping me and pushing me to be the greatest person I can be on and off the field.”

He also credits Frankfort’s football program and its coaches for pushing him to excel. According to Pollock, “I always felt like my coaches believed in me, and pushed me to be the best that I could be. The coaches at Frankfort have taught me a lot over the years, mostly to be humble, to be a team player, and to never give up. Also, they taught me how to be a leader. I am glad that I had a chance to be a team captain last year.”

According to Frankfort football coach Kevin Whiteman, “Dalton was a big part of our team last year on both sides of the ball. He was a senior captain who helped lead us to a very successful season. He was a team player who put his team’s goals ahead of his own. When you have players embrace the team concept, positive things will happen. Dalton ran very hard at fullback and was the type of runner that would fight for extra yardage. He has very good hands and Glenville is going to use him as a tight end, and I think that will be the perfect position for him at the college level.”

Pollock chose Glenville State for several reasons. “They have a great job placement rate post-graduation and also have a smaller student/teacher ratio. The campus is smaller but many of the buildings have been refurbished or updated. The sports facilities are newer and upgraded. When I visited, the coaches made me feel welcome and like I was a part of the Pioneer family. I liked several of the schools I visited, but when I visited Glenville, it just felt right,” Pollock stated.

In preparation for the rigors of college football, Pollock has been lifting weights and going to the track to work on cardio and footwork. In doing so, he reflects on the many people at Frankfort High School he wishes to thank for assisting him on his journey.

“Frankfort is one of the best academic schools in the state. The teachers are always willing to take time and help you no matter what, and they are always pushing you to be a better student. I also wanted to thank my teammates for always being there for me and for one another, I love you guys. I would also like to thank all the fans that always came to our games and always supported us especially during the rough times.”

There were indeed some tough times during Pollock’s tenure at Frankfort, three straight losing seasons to be exact his freshman through junior years. In his senior season, however, Frankfort rose from the ashes and made the playoffs; Pollock played a big role in making that happen.

“When I would speak to him prior to the season last year, he would go on and on about wanting to make the playoffs his final season. I’m happy that we were able to attain that goal,” mentioned Coach Whiteman.

“Dalton is a very respectful young man and a pleasure to be around. He is a positive person and has a winning attitude. He comes from a great family who has done a very good job raising him. He is the type of person and player you want in your program. I look for him to have a bright future and be successful at life,” Coach Whiteman said.

Dalton Pollock wanted to play football from the earliest of ages, inspired by the play of and encouragement from his older brother Colton. Colton is doing great things in service to his country, while still monitoring the progress of and encouraging Dalton back home. Now it’s Dalton’s turn to do great things, Glenville State awaits his arrival.







