SHORT GAP - James R. Pyles, who is retired from the Maryland State Police, will give a presentation about the heroin and opioid epidemic Thursday, May 9, from 6-7 p.m. at Frankfort High School.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Short Gap Lions Club is requesting that a non-perishable food item be donated to benefit the Wesley United Methodist and the Frankfort District food pantries.

Pyles will talk about his experiences serving as commander of the Northern Command, Criminal Enforcement Division of the Maryland State Police, where he oversaw narcotic and criminal investigations, as well as taking the lead in battling the heroin and opioid epidemic in the area.

With 30 years of public service in law enforcement, he served as a trooper, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and major.

Pyles now serves as Allegany County’s director of emergency services.

A graduate of Frankfort High School, Pyles holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Fairmont State University and a master’s degree in management from Johns Hopkins University.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend.