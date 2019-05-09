KEYSER - The Keyser girls tennis team placed second in the Region I West Virginia Tournament over the weekend, coming in only four points behind East Fairmont, who won the championship.

By Barbara High

bhigh@newstribune.info

Tribune Staff Writer

Keyser’s number one single Hannah Decker won her first match and fell in a subsequent match before entering semifinals.

Keyser’s number two Matilda Wunderlich had a bye her first round and won her next three. She played against Berkley Springs in the finals and won the number two singles championship.

Keyser’s number three Ashleigh Burgess also had a bye her first round and won her next three matches, including the finals. She took home the number three singles championship win.

Keyser’s number four singles Mattea Gambini had a bye her first round and and won her next two, making it to the finals. She fell in a tough match during the finals and came in second place in the women’s number four singles championship.

Keyser’s number one doubles Hannah Decker and Matilda Wunderlich won their first two matches and fell during the semifinals in a tough match against Wheeling Central, knocking them down to play a consolation match. They played a great game against North Marion for a win in the consolation round, taking third in the region and securing their spots at states.

Keyser’s number two doubles Ashleigh Burgess and Mattea Gambini had a bye their first round and then won their next match. They fell to a close game in the semi finals.

Keyser’s number three doubles Mariah Durr and Whitney Tasker had a bye their first round and won their second and then fell in the semi finals match.

Hannah Decker, Matilda Wunderlich, and Ashleigh Burgess will all advance to the West Virginia State Tournament held May 9-11.

The Keyser boys team number two singles Aaron Boggs lost round one in a tough match that resulted in a tie breaker. Number three singles Alec Stanislawczyk had a first round win before falling in his second match.

In other singles matches number four Dylan Wilson, number one Gus Zanetti, Stone Kesner, and Brian Liller fell to tough matches in their first round.

Number one doubles Gus Zanetti and Aaron Boggs won their first round before falling in the second. Number two Alec Stanislawczyk and Hunter Powell won their first round and fell during their second.





