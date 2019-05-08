PRINCE GEORGE — Patrons who arrived at Nanny’s Barbeque on the evening of Friday, May 3, were surprised when they discovered the restaurant swarming with police officers and sheriff’s deputies.

Fortunately, no crime had been committed.

The law enforcement officers were there to raise funds for the Prince George County Local Special Olympic program and the Law Enforcement Torch Run. They traded in their handcuffs and badges for menus and serving trays. Then the officers helped servers at the restaurant during dinner.

Donations, in the form of tips, were accepted for this worthy cause.

The “Tip a Cop” fundraiser was a success, raising a total of $4,025 for the Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

A special thanks to all those who made the Nanny’s Tip-a-Cop such a huge success this year.

Nanny's Barbeque is located at 11900 S. Crater Road in Petersburg.