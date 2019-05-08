History plays major role in shaping who Emma Olgers is today

DINWIDDIE — History has been a part of Emma Olgers’ life ever since before she was born. The 200-year-old house she lives in, where her parents have hosted historical re-enactors for over 20 years, has undoubtedly shaped who she is as a person.

The 16-year-old Appomattox Regional Governor’s School student, whose focus area is technical theatre, volunteers at national parks as a historical interpreter where she learns how and why people lived the way they lived in the past. To build her portfolio to get into the high school, she attended theater summer camps and learned how to build sets for theatrical productions. Naturally, she helps her parents with their home tours by dressing up in costume and leading demonstrations.

“I’ve always had a huge interest in historical fashion and costuming, and that directly translated over to costuming in a theater sense,” said Emma. “I just find it so fascinating … learning why people had the things they had. Like, in clothing, they used to have growth tacks, like a little fold in the clothing that you could let out to make it longer, which was great for kids because they’re always growing.”

Emma recognizes all the quirks that come with growing up in her house, the old Sutherland’s Tavern. Because her house is historic, and her father Darrell often sells artifacts from estate sales out of the home, she regularly sees new faces throughout the home and on the property. In addition to the organized tours that take place, her parents also give the occasional impromptu tour. Local directors have taken interest in filming in the house over the years, which has led to her making appearances in films and commercials.

She’s also grown up with an affinity for the outdoors and all the creatures that come with it. Emma’s parents keep horses, chickens and other livestock on a plot of land across the street.

“Part of the weirdness of growing up here is that every pig, goat, sheep, dog that gave birth, I’d be like ‘Come! You must watch this!’” said her mother Michelle. She is more than happy to tell stories from Emma’s childhood, including the time a bat came in through their chimney into Emma’s room and led their cat on a high speed chase, and the time when Emma dropped through the floor of her second-story room to the level below during some extensive renovations to the house (unharmed).

For fun, when she’s not hanging out with her friends, she stays fit by working out daily, meal prepping, and, hopefully soon, Crossfit. Outside of fitness and fashion, she’s recently taken an interest in politics. Last summer she attended a program at the University of Oxford for politics and international relations and plans to attend a psychology program at Brown University this summer.

The high school sophomore doesn’t quite have a clear path on what she wants to do to further her academic career, but she has quite a few ideas. “I do know that I definitely want to be in a career where I work one-on-one with people. I’ve been looking at psychology, or personal training, or kinesiology, or nutrition.”

But she’s still got a bit of time to figure it out, and she's keeping her options wide open.

Leilia Magee can be reached at 804-722-5154 or lmagee@progress-index.com.