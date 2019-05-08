Dominion plans to ask for other rate revisions, one of which could raise monthly statements by almost $7

RICHMOND — Dominion Energy residential customers will get a one-time credit on their June bills as part of the company’s plan to share tax savings, the company said Wednesday.

At the same time, however, the average electric bill could go up as much as $7 by September if a rate revision requested by Dominion is approved by the state

While the amount of the credit depends upon the customer’s usage, a statement from the company said the average credit, based on a typical 1,000 kilowatt-hour per-month usage, will be slightly more than $33.

Dominion Energy touted the credit as one of the largest in the utility’s history. It is the third credit issued by Dominion in the past year.

“The June bill credit will help provide relief to our customers as we enter the hot summer months,” Corynne Arnett, Dominion’s vice president of customer service, said in the company statement. “We have a long record of providing reliable and reasonably priced energy to Virginians even as we make significant new investments in renewable energy and critical infrastructure.”

Dominion said the three tax credits over the past year totaled $71. It also claimed the average Virginia electric bill of $116.79 is 17% below the national average and 35% below the Mid-Atlantic average, according to data from the Edison Electric Institute.

It attributed the June credit to the Grid Transformation and Security Act of 2018, which stated that utilities pass on the full savings of federal tax reform to their customers.

At the same time as the credit announcement, Dominion Energy also announced it would ask the State Corporation Commission to allow rate changes for fuel and transmission usage. While the fuel change is expected to bring another drop in monthly bills, the transmission change could see that decreased wiped out by a hike in the statements.

Dominion wants to reduce its fuel rate due to recent lower-than-anticipated costs and milder weather. If the SCC approves it, Dominion expects the typical fuel bill to drop another $2.84 beginning July 1.

However, the other request to revise that portion of the bill that supports high-voltage transmission development and maintenance. If that is approved, then Dominion customers could see their bills go up by $6.71 in the September billing cycle.

Bill Atkinson may be reached at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi