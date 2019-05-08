Ettrick-Matoaca Library celebrates trains at annual event

ETTRICK — On Saturday, May 18, the Chesterfield County Public Library system will host Train Day. This family-friendly event includes train displays, performances, barrel train rides, crafts, a petting zoo and much more. Food will be available for purchase.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ettrick-Matoaca Library, located at 4501 River Road in South Chesterfield.

Parking will be available at the Virginia State University Multipurpose Center, located at 20809 2nd Ave. in Petersburg. Shuttles will run to and from the library every 15 minutes.

Historically, trains have been integral to the Ettrick community. The Lee Hall Depot train station was established in 1881.

For more information visit library.chesterfield.gov or call 804-751-CCPL.