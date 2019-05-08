Petersburg lawmakers grill property owner on lack of progress 14 months after closing on its sale

PETERSBURG – Chris Harrison might have not had too much to say recently about the former Ramada Inn property he owns, but when he showed up at Tuesday's City Council meeting, councilors were anything but silent with their frustrations about progress on what is perceived as an eyesore on Interstate 95.

The emotions they showed ranged from frustration over lack of communication about the project's progress to questioning why it fell down the list of Harrison's priorities. One councilor even noted how the property has become part of the upcoming 16th Senate District Democratic primary.

“This city thinks that if you had come prior to this, it would be an easier pill to swallow…You don’t know how it is living in this city with this building looking like it’s been looking,” said Ward 2 Councilor Darren Hill. “This city council and the citizens are very frustrated by how our city looks. Particularly because it's the exit coming in and out of the city.”

Fourteen months after Petersburg closed with Harrison to renovate it, the high-rise building located on East Washington Street off I-95's Exit 52 remains dotted with graffiti and broken windows. According to Harrison, work has not been done on it in the last four months in part because his company was fighting a lawsuit from an engineering group over non-payment for Ramada-related work.

Harrison told council that a nonprofit group has stepped forward to help him bridge a funding gap of almost $4 million that eventually will lead to not only the hotel being renovated but also done with little environmental effect. The group, Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy, or C-PACE, helps builders establish funding for green-friendly projects.

This nonprofit funding would come at no cost to the city, Harrison claimed. In the event that the developers could not fulfill the project, the lender would take ownership of the property and recoup their investment through special taxes in the building’s environmental improvements over a 20-year period.

Harrison also blamed part of the delay on a national trade war, which increased the costs of labor and materials for the steel building.

But neither Ward 6 Councilor Annette Smith-Lee nor Vice Mayor John Hart were completely sold on Harrison's rationale for the project's delay.

“Why should we believe in you?” she said. “You told us a few years ago that you had the funding. I constantly get phone calls from not only citizens in my ward, but here we have billboards up and down 460 with Ramada Inn looking like that.”

Smith-Lee was referring to billboards for Democratic senatorial primary challenger Joseph D. Morrissey that used a photo of the Ramada Inn to demonstrate blight in the city. Morrissey is running against incumbent Rosalyn R. Dance, a former Petersburg mayor and state delegate seeking her second term in the Senate.

Hart questioned why Harrison had moved forward with other projects before the Ramada inn. Harrison has two other developments in Richmond, including plans to concert the old Model Tobacco building on Jefferson Davis Highway into 275 apartments.

“I have other projects I’m working on but I haven’t closed on any other projects,” Harrison said. “I’m assuming you’re referring to the project I have in Richmond, but we are behind, we haven’t started construction.”

Abigail Johnson, a C-PACE executive, joined Harrison at the meeting to help explain how the special green taxes were in the city's best interest.

“We understand that because it is a tool that benefits the property owners, we don’t think you should have to pay for it,” Johnson said. “We are happy to pay for it because we get paid through program fees. We don’t get paid anything up front, so we’re incentivized to fund the project and make things happen here.”

Johnson said that the next round of construction would begin as soon as Petersburg can ratify an ordinance approving C-Pace to work with the Ramada Inn owners. She said some jurisdictions are particular and take months to create an ordinance, while others can have one approved in weeks.

Council unanimously voted to direct the city manager and city attorney to move forward in writing that ordinance.

Sean Jones can be reached at sjones@progress-index.com or 804-722-5172.