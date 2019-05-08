11-win Thomas Dale led by suffocating defense, belief in each other

CHESTER - For Thomas Dale's boys soccer team, the streaks are piling up: eight wins in a row, four-consecutive clean sheets, seven clean sheets in their last eight games and a goal-scoring margin of plus-36 in that span -- dominant, to say the least.

With an 11-1 record, they're planning to make their regular season success stick in the postseason.

"I think we can go all the way, all the way to states," a smiling Brayan Cedillo said, following his two-goal performance in the Knight's 2-0 win over Meadowbrook on Tuesday night. Cedillo is among the team leaders with 11 goals this season.

To say they bully their opponents may go too far, but Thomas dale is a team that plays and effective, crunching style of soccer, using their physicality to win balls in the air and throwing their bodies to in the way of opponent's shots.

The back line is led by senior center-backs Garret Graves and Konstaintin Sannikov, who have played as a tandem on the varsity squad for three years. They've been the foundation of Knight defensive effort that has allowed goals in just four games all season, five goals in total.

"We've got a really nice balance back there," Fowler said of Graves and Sannikov. "They've been brought through and they've had plenty of years of experience now with this team. They know what our expectations are, they know what our style of play is, and then they execute it."

The Knights' style of play, the grit and determination they show, especially in the defensive end, is a result of their camaraderie, they say.

"I love this team," Cedillo said. "I really love this team. I play with my heart."

"At the start of the season we said we knew if we could get a good run going and get some nice form together, we'd gel," Fowler said. "They're a very close bunch of kids, it's really great. Our team atmosphere is really good and we play for each other. As long as we keep doing that, we'll give ourselves a chance in every game."

The Knights will host defending Class 6 state champion Cosby on Friday night, in a what figures to be another test of mettle for the Knights defense. Cosby is a team that Thomas Dale has had on its radar all season. It was Fowler's stated goal for his program to begin to compete with the Titans earlier in the year, and now his team will have that chance. It would be a statement victory heading into postseason play, if the Knights can pull it out.

And with their dominant play of late, they have more than a puncher's chance.

Jeff Milby can be reached at jmilby@progress-index.com or 804-722-5151. Follow him on twitter @JeffMilby.