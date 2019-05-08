Scholarship winners announced

FORT LEE — The Theater Company at Fort Lee is proud to announce this year’s scholarship recipients of the Megan Stoker and Christine Rightmyer Memorial Scholarships.

The Megan Stoker Memorial Scholarship is in memory of a young lady who spent a large part of her life at the Lee Playhouse participating in the KidKapers program.

This year’s Megan Stoker Scholarship recipient is Judd Blake, who found growth and fulfillment participating in Kidkapers shows at the Playhouse.

Christine Rightmyer founded the Theater Company at Fort Lee. Her devotion to the Theater Company ensured its survival through Army budget cuts, changes of venue and changes of command at Fort Lee.

The two recipients of the Christine Rightmyer Memorial Scholarship embody that same spirit, dedication, and passion. They are Jacob Martin and Janiece Deveaux.

JTCC Commencement Ceremony

CHESTER — On May 10, family, friends and members of the community will come together to honor John Tyler Community College’s graduates during the college’s 51st annual Commencement Ceremony. A livestream will be available at youtu.be/b0DmlVnFcuE.

The Class of 2019 includes more than 1,200 graduates from the Summer 2018, Fall 2018 and Spring 2019 semesters.

Four members of the graduating class will deliver the commencement address: Aaron Autler of Richmond, who graduated in the Fall 2018 semester with a degree in General Studies, Science Specialization; Tisa Clancy of Chesterfield, who graduated in the Fall 2018 semester with a degree in General Studies, Teacher Education Specialization Elementary (K-6); Sabrina Fuller of Chesterfield, who is graduating at the end of the Spring 2019 semester with a degree in General Studies, Computer Science Specialization; and Cassandra Morris of Chesterfield, who graduated in the Fall 2018 semester with a degree in Business Administration.

Free small business workshop

PETERSBURG — On May 22, the Crater Planning District Commission will host a free workshop entitled "Business Plan Overview and Exploring Financial Options for Your Small Business."

The workshop runs from 9-11:30 a.m. and will review financial options for small businesses. Topics include a brief overview of business plans by the Crater SBDC, Virginia Small Business Financing Authority programs, the Revolving Loan Fund through Crater Planning District Commission and Atlantic Capital Bank with lending options and more.

Registration is required. Register online at sbdc-longwood.com/training. For more information, call 434-395-2086 or email sbdc@longwood.edu.

The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. at the Virginia State University Multipurpose Center, located at 20809 2nd Ave. in Petersburg.