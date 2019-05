LUKE, Md. - A community wide prayer rally will be held at the Luke City Building, 510 Grant St. Luke, Maryland, 21540 on Wednesday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

Everyone is invited to join in prayer for the Luke mill community and all affected by the closing.