MARTINSBURG – Phillip Arnold Bennett III, of Piedmont, was sentenced Tuesday to 120 months incarceration for a firearms violation.

Bennett, age 31, pled guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in January 2019. Bennett admitted to illegally possessing a .380 caliber pistol in September 2017 in Mineral County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara K. Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the West Virginia State Police investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.