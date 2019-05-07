State police said the 75-year-old victim's vehicle was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer; the vehicle was stopped in the right lane

PRINCE GEORGE — State police have identified the man killed in an early-morning accident Tuesday on southbound Interstate 95.

State police Sgt. Keeli Hill said Christ M. Vagotis, 75, of Reidville, N.C. was killed when his car was hit by a tractor-trailer shortly after 1:30 a.m. just south of the Carson exit on I-95. Hill said the car was stationary in the right lane when it was struck from behind.

The reason for Vagotis' car being stopped was not released.

Vagotis was wearing his seat belt. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, Hill said.