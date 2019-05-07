KEYSER - Keyser City Council member WIlliam M. Zacot was indicted by a Mineral County Grand Jury Tuesday on a charge of embezzlement from the Keyser Youth Baseball League.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Keyser City Council member WIlliam M. Zacot was indicted by a Mineral County Grand Jury Tuesday on a charge of embezzlement from the Keyser Youth Baseball League.

Zacot, who was elected to the council in June 2018 and currently serves as the city’s parks and recreation commissioner, is charged with one felony count of embezzlement and eight felony counts of obtaining credit or making purchases with a credit card.

Zacot was involved with the Keyser Youth Baseball League for three years prior to being elected to office, and is accused of the misuse of funds from February 2017 through July 2018.

Since being appointed parks and recreation commissioner for Keyser, he has spearheaded a number of community activities for families and youths, including holiday events, movie nights and more, and has been one of the chief advocates for keeping the city’s pool open.

TFC A. Hanlon of the West Virginia State Police lead the investigation.

In addition, two persons listed by the Mineral County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as “address unknown” were charged Tuesday with embezzlement, obtaining money by false pretenses, conspiracy, and grand larceny in connection with funds apparently missing at the Keyser Emergency Medical Services.

Jerry Dean See and Tanya Lynn See were each charged with the four counts and Tanya, in addition, was charged with 24 counts of fraud and related activity in connection with access devices.

The charges against Jerry stem from incidents occurring from December 2015 through December 2017, and the charges against Tanya stem from incidents occurring between January 2017 and December 2017

Sgt. S. Huffman of the West Virginia State Police was the lead investigator.



