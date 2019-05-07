In a letter to her opponent, the senator suggests a local Domocratic committee oversee the event, hold it at VSU

PETERSBURG — State Sen. Rosalyn R. Dance has agreed to a debate with her challenger in the 16th Senate District’s Democratic primary, but with a few suggestions of her own — have a local Democratic committee sponsor the event and hold it at Virginia State University.

In a letter to Joseph D. Morrissey dated Tuesday, Dance, D-Petersburg, said she agreed to the format he suggested when he issued his challenge last week. She said she likes the idea of a moderator asking the same questions of both of them, as well as time for opening and closing statements. She suggested also that they answer written questions from the audience to be reviewed and selected by the moderator.

“This is a Democratic primary so I am sure you would agree with me that this event should be overseen by a Democratic entity,” Dance wrote, suggesting the Fourth Congressional District Democratic Committee. “As you look around the state and next door in Chesterfield, debates/forums/joint appearances have most commonly been run by the local Democratic organizations.

In the letter, Dance responded to Morrissey’s offer of having the debate in “your own backyard [of] Petersburg” by suggesting it be held on VSU’s campus in Ettrick. She referred to VSU as “an institution which so positively impacts the greater Petersburg community,” adding that the forum should be held “at a location as accessible as possible for our future leaders.”

In a May 1 letter to Dance, the Morrissey campaign proposed the debate to “highlight the respective differences between each of us.” In her response, Dance noted that they already had participated in joint question-and-answer forums, most recently May 2 —the day after the debate challenge was announced — in front of the Richmond City Democratic Committee.

The 16th Senate District stretches from parts of the Tri-City area into south and southeast Richmond. It includes all of the cities of Petersburg and Hopewell.

A message left for Morrissey seeking comment on Dance’s response had not been received by publishing time.

Dance is seeking her second term in the Senate. She was first elected in 2015 to succeed the retiring Henry L. Marsh III. Prior to the Senate, she was in the House of Delegates for 10 years. She also is a former Petersburg mayor.

During her Senate career, Dance has championed pushes for minimum-wage hikes and increases in the student-to-counselor ratios in public education. She also was chief co-patron for legislation ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment in the 2019 session.

The highlight of the 2019 legislative session for Dance likely was the approval of a $315 million state budget amendment to pay for a new Central State Hospital to replace the aging mental-health facility in Dinwiddie County. The amendment pays for construction and occupation of a maximum 300-bed facility on the campus within five years.

At a visit to CSH where she accompanied Gov. Ralph S. Northam to announce the amendment, Dance, a retired registered nurse, called it “a long time coming.” She used to work at CSH and described one of the old buildings on campus as a “snake pit.”

As a member of the budget-writing Senate Finance Committee, she pushed for the amendment’s passage during the General Assembly’s reconvened session last month.

Money for a new CSH already had been placed in the budget for the regular session, but Dance argued the seven-year period given to the project was too long. Through bipartisan support, the language was pulled from that budget and reworked into five years in the amendment.

Northam signed the budget last week, and his spokeswoman said a Request for Proposal, or RFP, on the new facility would be issued soon.

The Democratic primary is set for June 11. Republicans are not expected to back a candidate to challenge in the November election.

In other primary-related news, Dance announced Tuesday that she has been endorsed by Emily's List, a progressive organization that traditionally backs pro-choice Democratic women for political office.

"Sen. Rosalyn Dance has been a champion for strong schools and safe communities for all Virginians," Geri Prado, the group's senior director of state and local campaigns, said in a statement, adding that Emily's List was "proud" to endorse Dance for re-election.

In accepting the endorsement, Dance said in the statement that she "will always stand up for ensuring women can make their own decisions" and also promised "to be a persistent advocate for public schools and gun-violence prevention."

