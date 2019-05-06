WESTERNPORT - Members of the Westernport Heritage Society have been working hard at a restoration of the train station.

Society members have been working at the station for several months, three days a week, getting the station ready for a grand opening which will take place sometime in November 2019. An announcement will be made in the near future as to the time and date of the opening.

The members have been doing lots of painting, wood working, cleaning, plumbing, etc., and still have much to do. Anyone interested in volunteering for painting, etc., that still needs to be done can call Pat McCarty at 301-359-0683 or Terry LaRue

at 304-355-2613.



