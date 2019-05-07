CHARLESTON, W.Va.—Secretary of State Mac Warner will travel to Short Gap today to recognize Frankfort High School as a Jennings Randolph Award recipient.

The award presentation will take place at 9 a.m. at the high school. The Jennings Randolph Award is presented to schools with 100 percent of their eligible students registered to vote.

“This is a great way to recognize schools for all their efforts leading to the civic engagement of our young people,” Secretary Warner said.

“Getting eligible voters of all ages involved and registered so they can take part in the election process is very important.”

The late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph is celebrated as the father of the 26th Amendment, which reduced the voting age from 21 to 18. Although the amendment was introduced 11 times, it didn’t pass until 1971.

The Jennings Randolph Award was a legislative initiative first awarded to high schools during the 1993-94 school year under then West Virginia Secretary of State Ken Hechler. The 2018-19 school year marks the award’s 25th anniversary.





