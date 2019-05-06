Mom and 7 cubs are among the wildlife at Metro Richmond Zoo

CHESTERFIELD — Vaila, a second time mother, gave birth to septuplets on Nov. 30, 2018, at the Metro Richmond Zoo, 8300 Beaver Bridge Road, Moseley.

Following the birth, mother and cubs spent their time in the Zoo's cheetah conservation center, but now, according to Jim Andelin, Zoo director, "Vaila and her seven cubs have been moved from our cheetah conservation center to our cheetah exhibit in the zoo. Mom and cubs can be seen running, climbing, exploring and resting each day during zoo hours. They are all doing well and are growing fast."

Andelin said this was a very special birth for the Metro Richmond Zoo because not only is it a big boost for cheetah conservation by increasing the captive population, but also a cheetah having seven cubs at once only happens 1% of the time. In addition, he said the sire is Kalu, a first time dad who was born and raised at Metro Richmond Zoo.

Andelin explained that the cheetah is Africa’s most endangered cat, and the wild population has drastically declined from 100,000 to only 7,000 individuals. Since 2013, the Metro Richmond Zoo has launched massive efforts in cheetah conservation and has had nine litters born with a total of 47 cubs, he said.

The zoo in Moseley works with both AZA’s (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and ZAA’s (Zoological Association of America) cheetah conservation management programs.