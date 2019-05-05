MCKENNEY — It’s been a journey from Los Angeles to McKenney with many challenges and tribulations on the way as Lynda Sherman came back to the small town in Dinwiddie for the second time.

Sherman and daughter Asha have seen a lot in their time following a bad divorce with accelerated family troubles, being homeless, finding couches to sleep on and then finally joining family members here.

While in California, Sherman started up a nonprofit to help children, as well as families by providing different classes, field trips and an overall sense of self-worth.

She continues that today.

“Love Mom, Love Dad” is the umbrella nonprofit Sherman operates that all began when starting to write an autobiography for her daughter to read later in life.

“I was just called to write a letter. Instead, I came up with Love Mom, Love Dad, since that’s how parents would have signed their cards or letters,” Sherman said, looking back on what gave her the passion to pursue this work.

Love Mom, Love Dad has several key elements which fall under that umbrella, including A Letter to My Daughter, RICH (for enrichment not financial status) Girls and the Single Parent Project.

Love Mom, Love Dad is a 501(c)3 nonprofit created for daughters ages 8-18. The organization’s focus is youth empowerment and relationship building.

“Our goal is to inspire each young lady to develop a positive attitude towards herself and her future, as well as increase bonding and interpersonal relations within her family,” Sherman said.

She started with an idea to reach out to teens who are experiencing challenges in life, especially at a time when they are easily influenced and ready to rebel.

“They have so many influences today from video games, social media to reality television, and they aren’t usually positive influences,” she said. “This is the time to reach them when they may do things that get the most likes on social media or attention that makes them popular but is not always the best for them.”

With that in mind, the single mother has a plan to help local teens here and their families, but says unfortunately, there has been little response or participation in the events she has planned, like bringing in a Microsoft professional to provide free classes for teens on computer techniques, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and a current initiative to offer a $500 prize for letters to their daughters to give parents an opportunity to share their feelings as well as send their child a heartfelt message. That is even for parents who may want to express their feelings to a child they have lost.

So far Sherman has received only one letter, despite her effort towards getting the word out. That includes setting up shop at the Teen Expo, wellness day and other events in Dinwiddie. She’s reached out to Social Services and other local agencies to try to reach those she can serve most, all at no cost.

The full-time Virginia Health Care employee funds everything through her own salary and selling baked goods to help keep the efforts alive.

While Sherman went to culinary school, she always thought she would use her talents cooking savory meals and not focusing on mastery.

But she started bringing in baked goods to her office and they were a big hit. Finally, the McKenney resident began charging for those.

“Everyone kept asking me when I would be bringing in more,” she said. “I thought it would be a good way to raise money for Love Mom, Love Dad. I sold everything (a lot of large decorative homemade cupcakes) for two dollars, and they were all gone.”

She also pays for all of her baking supplies herself, continuing to make more and more cakes, pies and other goodies with help from daughter Asha.

“And they’re delicious,” said Tracey Hensley after recently enjoying a carrot cake cupcakes. “Scrumptilious,” is how she described it.

“I think it’s great,” the shy Dinwiddie Middle School student said about her mom trying to give back to the community. Though she isn't sure if she will keep the efforts alive when she grows up, Asha is still proud of her mom and her ability to bounce back and help others in the face of many roadblocks.

That’s what Sherman hopes to get across to young people and their parents — you can do anything no matter what you’re going though, and there is always hope.

She wants to continue to grow the tax deductible charitable organization to do more with a future goal of having a 24-hour a day, seven days a week day care that charges based on a family’s income.

She remembers hard times when she was working three jobs to make ends meet.

“Asha was a latchkey kid. I hate it was like that, and it was not what I wanted, but it was what we had to do for a time,” Sherman said. “It would be nice to help relieve some of that stress and provide parents the ability to be able to work. While welfare and other programs are there, it’s not always the best and then it sometimes makes it impossible for someone to work. Parents need to have self-worth, too.”

Of course that could be down the line, and in the meantime, Sherman is hoping to reach as many as she can with different activities, field trips and programs, all that she is willing to do through her own money, time and labor.

“It’s just something I am called to do, and everyone tells me there is a need here for these types of programs, we just need to reach them,” she said. “Everyone has something they can do to help others, give back and make a difference, and I just know this is where I can help.”