20-team field competes for charity

CHESTERFIELD - The 38th Annual “K”lassic Golf Tournament hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Colonial Heights and sponsored by Priority Toyota Richmond was held at the Chesdin Landing Golf Club in Chesterfield, yesterday.

Twenty teams participated in the tournament with all proceeds benefiting cancer research at the VCU Massey Cancer Center.

Massey Cancer Center Strategic Partnerships Manager Ocelia Hudson stated, “Including the proceeds from this tournament, the Kiwanis Club of Colonial Heights expects to break half a million in total funds raised from this golf tournament. The Kiwanis Club of Colonial Heights is Massey’s longest standing community partner.”

Kiwanis President Bookie Hatton shared, “We’re proud of our 38 year sponsorship.”

Golfers enjoyed beverages and box lunches which contained a hoagie & bag of potato chips when they arrived at the club.

Before the tournament, Hatton and Hudson thanked participants and sponsors for helping raise money for cancer research; Lake Chesdin Golf Pro Tim White provided tournament rules for the “Captain’s Choice/Scramble Format”.

Golfers had a Shotgun Start time of 12:30 p.m. with opportunities to win hole-in-one prizes at holes 4, 7, 11, 12 and 15; a hole-in-one at the eleventh hole would have provided golfers a choice of one of three cars to call their own.

Door prizes included items such as: gift cards, golf attire, Ashton Creek Vineyards wine, etc. Golfers had an opportunity to purchase one mulligan ticket each before the tournament which also served as their door prize number; a mulligan is a second chance where a player is informally allowed to replay a stroke even though it is against the formal rules of golf.

A Dell Laptop was auctioned off along with the ever so popular opportunity to bid on Bobcat of Richmond certificates which entitled the three highest bidders with a 1-day rental of any piece of equipment.

Kiwanis member Vicki Minetree from Colonial Heights shared, “When Alex Perkinson dropped off the 1st place trophy his State Farm team took home last year, Alex tongue-in-cheek said, ‘We’re letting you borrow this for the day because we’ll get it back at the end of the day.’”

Kiwanis members Karen Sheffield and Crystal Wilson sold 50/50 tickets for the ninth year in a row. Josh Ingram from Prince George who played on the Townes P.C. team won $190 which he turned around and donated back to the Kiwanis for Massey.

Our reporter assisted Kiwanis member of twenty-nine years Jimmy Hall deliver waters and sodas to the teams during the tournament; while doing so she witnessed Captain William “Billy” Anspach with the Colonial Heights Police Department hit a golf ball into the water leading up to the eight hole. When asked if he was going to use his mulligan, Anspach responded, “No, fortunately it’s a ‘Weapons of Grass Destruction’ team effort, today, and we’re playing best ball; fortunately, I still have a mulligan.”

Anspach shared, “Whether we hit the water, woods or on the green, this is a fantastic event for a fantastic cause, and we’re more than happy to participate. Those who haven’t played in this tournament should please come out and support it; there’s no better fun than playing golf with your friends and supporting individuals that are the true heroes.”

After the tournament, dinner was served at the Pavilion where the winners were announced; each team member of the teams who finished first, second or third received a certificate from Chesdin Landing Golf Club for an 18-Hole Round of Golf including cart fee.

The “K”lassic winners are the following: 1st place State Farm team led by Alex Perkinson, 2nd place Citizens Bank & Trust team led by Ward Shelton and 3rd place Bob Petrucciani's team.

Alex Perkinson indeed retrieved the first place trophy as he stated earlier in the day.

Kiwanis member of 27 years Charles Townes has organized the “K”lassic for the past ten years. Townes shared, “This is our primary event where all money raised here goes to Massey Cancer Center. This is our opportunity not only to make a contribution but allows us to make a contribution for everybody because cancer does not have any preferences.”

Townes added, “Years ago I was once a member of the JCs. The very last line of their creed suck with me: Service to humanity is the best work of life; so, this is an opportunity for me to live that creed.”

“The Kiwanis logo says ‘Serving Children and Our Community” and since cancer doesn’t discriminate by age, this tournament helps everyone,” stated Townes.