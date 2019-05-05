DINWIDDIE — The Dinwiddie Lions Club will hold its second annual fishing tournament on Saturday, June 1, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Lake Chesdin Saturday Series will be held at Whippernock Marina, 2700 Sutherland Road in the Sutherland area of Dinwiddie County.

The cost is $80 per boat; only two people per boat with a five bass limit. Fish must be 12 inches long.

First place will win $500. Additional prizes may be available according to the number of boats that participate.

To register, call 804-307-6937.

Tournament sponsors include: Bass Pro Shops, Dance's Sporting Goods, Green Top Hunt & Fish, and The Progress-Index.