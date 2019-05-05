The following books have been added to shelves at the Petersburg Public Library, 201 W. Washington St.:

Nonfiction

"African Samurai: The True Story of Yasuke, a Legendary Black Warrier in Feudal Japan" by Thomas Lockley and Geoffrey Girard

Kidnapped as a child, Yasuke had ended up a servant and bodyguard to the head of the Jesuits in Asia, with whom he traversed India and China learning multiple languages as he went. His arrival in Kyoto in the late 1500s, however, literally caused a riot. Most Japanese people had never seen an African man before, and many saw him as the embodiment of the black-skinned Buddha. Among those drawn to his presence was Lord Nobunaga, head of the most powerful clan in Japan, who made Yasuke a samurai in his court. Soon, he was learning the traditions of Japan’s martial arts and ascending the upper echelons of Japanese society. In the centuries since, Yasuke has been known in Japan largely as a legendary figure. Now African Samurai presents the never-before-told biography of this unique man, one whose travels between countries, cultures and classes offer a new perspective on race in world history and a vivid portrait of life in medieval Japan.

"From Scratch" by Tembi Locke

It was love at first sight when Tembi met professional chef, Saro, on a street in Florence. Saro’s traditional Sicilian family did not approve of him marrying a black American woman, and an actress at that. The couple, heartbroken but undeterred, forges on. They build a happy life in Los Angeles, with fulfilling careers, deep friendships and the love of their lives: a baby girl they adopt at birth. Eventually, they reconcile with Saro’s family just as he faces a formidable cancer that will consume all their dreams. "From Scratch" chronicles three summers Tembi spends in Sicily with her daughter, Zoela, as she begins to piece together a life without her husband in his tiny hometown hamlet of farmers. Where once Tembi was estranged from Saro’s family and his origins, now she finds solace and nourishment — literally and spiritually — at her mother-in-law’s table. In the Sicilian countryside, she discovers the healing gifts of simple fresh food, the embrace of a close knit community, and timeless traditions and wisdom that light a path forward.

Fiction

"Light From Other Stars" by Erika Swyler

It’s a 1986 and 11-year-old Nedda Papas is obsessed with becoming an astronaut. In a small Florida Space Coast town, her dreams seem almost within reach — if she can just grow up fast enough. Theo, her scientist father, has been laid off from his job at NASA and is still reeling from the loss of Nedda's newborn brother several years before. Theo turns to the dangerous dream of extending his living daughter's childhood just a little longer. The result is an invention that alters the fabric of time. Amidst the chaos that erupts, Nedda must confront her father and his secrets. But she finds an unexpected ally in Betheen, the mother she's never quite understood, who surprises Nedda by seeing her more clearly than anyone else. Decades later, Nedda has achieved her long-held dream, and as she floats in antigravity, far from earth, she and her crewmates face a serious crisis. Nedda may hold the key to the solution, if she can come to terms with her past and the future that awaits her.

"Wed, Read & Dead" by V.M. Burns

Bookstore owner Samantha Washington writes, sells and solves mysteries in North Harbor, Michigan — including the murder of her mother's wedding planner. Sam’s mother can't wait to wed her wealthy beau, Harold Robertson, and the only mystery is how they're going to pull off a lavish wedding in three weeks. Harold's snobby sister-in-law proposes a solution: hire wedding planner Lydia Lighthouse. But Lydia quickly sends everyone into a blind rage, most of all the groom-to-be. So when she turns up strangled with her own scarf, it's a shock, but not a surprise. It’s a case of art imitating life as the murder echoes one Sam has written for her next historical mystery. In between writing, Sam and her beloved and boisterous Nana Jo must hurry — or her mother's new husband won't spend his honeymoon behind bars.

Dana Cragg is Adult Services Librarian for the Petersburg Public Library System. She writes a regular column introducing some of the latest books added to library shelves.