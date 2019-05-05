Steak Out for Charity

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking the community for support every Monday in May for the "Steak Out for Charity."

Order a steak for lunch or dinner from the special Monday menu at Sedona Taphouse, located at 435 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy. in Colonial Heights to support the program.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Crime Solvers, to go towards paying out rewards that assist police in solving crimes or catching fugitives.

Prince George Rotary annual picnic

PRINCE GEORGE — The Prince George Rotary Club will have their annual scholarship picnic on Wednesday, May 8, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Scott Park Pavilion, located at 6380 Scott Memorial Park Road, Prince George.

This year's picnic will honor Jerry Taylor and Earl Hale Jr. The funds raised will go towards college scholarships, local and global grants, good works in the community and community organizations.

Tickets are $25 per adult and can be purchased directly from Rotary Club members, or contact Carol Woodward at woodwardcd@aol.com.

Chesterfield Library Maker Expo

CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield County Public Library will hold its annual hands-on Maker Expo on Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year it returns to the Central Library, located at 7051 Lucy Corr Blvd., Chesterfield.

The Maker Expo is a one-day festival celebrating everything that people “make.” Meet all kinds of makers and find out what they do. Among the participants will be artists, engineers, woodworkers, librarians and more.

There will be hands-on fun for all ages, including 3D printing, weaving and jewelry making. There will be robots, rockets, LEGOs, puppets and more.

Admission is free. Food vendors will also be available.

Library lecture for veterans

HOPEWELL — The latest in a lecture series by the Petersburg National Battlefield, presented by the Appomattox Regional Library System, will be "Representing Our Veterans" on Thursday, May 9, at 11 a.m. It will be at the Hopewell library, located at 209 E. Cawson St., Hopewell.

Army veteran Valerie Keffer, a representative from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, will share information on services available to our honored veterans. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer time.

For additional information on events and resources at the Appomattox Regional Library System, visit www.arls.org or call 804-458-6329.