Baptist Ministers’ Conference

PETERSBURG — Baptist Ministers’ Conference of Petersburg and Vicinity will meet at Gillfield Baptist Church, 204 Perry St., Petersburg, on May 6 at 6:30 p.m. Brother Sam Northington and Dr. Rosa Wynn will be the guests.

Bethany Baptist

PETERSBURG — Bethany Baptist Church, 613 E. Wythe St., will celebrate their 128th year anniversary on May 19 at 11 a.m. There will be reflections and presentations to our seniors, followed by light refreshments and an exhibit of Bethany's past, present and future after the service in the Naomi Fellowship Room.

Caring and Sharing Ministry

DINWIDDIE — Caring and Sharing Ministries will present a Mother’s Day celebration on May 4 at 3 p.m. at Olive Branch Baptist Church Annex, 11119 Boydton Plank Road. The celebration will feature Rev. McKensie in concert and other guests, including Sister Tina Rollins, Deacon Booker, Rev. Godfrey, Deacon Ellis, Rev. Dr. Vernon “Billy” Lee and Brother Clifton Crawley. The event is free but a love offering will be presented to the church.

City of Faith

PETERSBURG — City of Faith, 20 East Tabb St. Suite 202, gives out free food every Sunday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. For more information, call 804-404-9775. Please bring an ID with you.

First Baptist Jarratt

JARRATT — First Baptist Church, 18463 Little Mill Road, will celebrate its 150th anniversary on May 5 at 3 p.m. with Rev. Joseph Williams and the Easter Baptist Church in Waverly as special guests.

Fresh Anointing Ministries

SUFFOLK — Fresh Anointing Ministries will present The Interdenominational Women's Retreat, “Worship, Praise, Fellowship and Be Revived Again.” The Retreat will be held May17-18 at the Hilton Garden Inn Suffolk Riverfront, 100 Constance Road, Suffolk. The sponsor and host for this event is Rev. Dr. Alvera J. Parrish of St Peter Church in Dinwiddie. The first general session on May 17 will run 5-10 p.m. The second session on may 18 is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The special guest will be Evangelist Dr. Dorinda Clark-Cole. Proclaimers of the word will be Apostle Laequinia Hunter of God's Anointed Touch Ministries, Dr. Angel Allen of Infinite Spirit Ministries and Rev. Jessica Freeman of We Speak Life Inc. Admission is $60. Dinner will be provided on Friday and breakfast on Saturday. There will also be a vendor expo on site. For more information or to register, contact Rev. Dr. Alvera Parrish at 757-651-9493 or Vernetta Mason at 757-405-8847.

Galilee Baptist

STONY CREEK — Galilee Baptist Church, 12392 Lee Ave., will hold a Mother’s Day service on May 12 at 10:30 a.m. The guest evangelist will be Dr. Rosa Wynn from the Restoration Church in Rocky Mount, NC.

Gravel Run Baptist

NORTH DINWIDDIE — Gravel Run Baptist Church, 12512 Duncan Road, will hold their spring revival May 6-8 at 7 p.m. nightly. The guests will be Rev. Damion Batts and Mount Nebo Baptist Church of Blackstone on May 6, Minister Michelle Armstrong and Little Zion Baptist Church of Carson on May 7 and Rev. Jameson McLaughlin and New Hope Baptist Church of Waverly on May 8.

Greater Hickory Hill Baptist

YALE — Greater Hickory Hill Baptist Church, 19285 Hickory Hill Road, will have a Mother’s Day prayer breakfast on May 11 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Barbara Ellsworth of Pleasant Plain Baptist Church in Drewryville. Music will be provided by the LLC Singers of Jarratt. Breakfast will be served from 9:15-9:45 a.m. Colors will be soft/pastels of your choosing. On May 12, First Lady Gracie M. Caple will be the speaker for the Mother’s Day celebration beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Hunting Quarter Baptist

STONY CREEK — Hunting Quarter Baptist Church, 16166 Hunting Quarter Church Road, will hold their annual Mother’s Day program, “Eyes of a Dove,” on May 11 at 2 p.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Jacqueline Tucker of Parrish Hill Baptist Church. The mistress of ceremonies is First Lady Shykee Franklin of Galilee Baptist Church in Stony Creek. For more information, call Annette Robb at 804-690-1958.

Jesus Way Fellowship

PETERSBURG — Jesus Way Fellowship Center, 660 S. Crater Road, will celebrate the 30th pastoral anniversary of founder and senior pastor Elaine Johnson during the month of May. Special services will take place every Sunday at 4 p.m. Dr. Pamela Odon of Agape Christian Center Church will be the special guest on May 5.

Loving Union Baptist

DISPUTANTA — Loving Union Baptist Church, 16750 Loving Union Road, will celebrate its Women’s Day Service at 8:30 a.m. on May 12. Pastor Tucker will give the word, the Trio of Union Branch will provide the music with Brother William Parham and the colors are white and pastel shades. A light breakfast will follow the benediction.

Lutheran Church

PETERSBURG — Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 1769 S. Sycamore St., will hold their “Wang Bang” yard sale and bake sale on May 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mt. Calvary Baptist

DEWITT — Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 16616 Glebe Road, will celebrate Pastor’s Aid Annual Day on May 5 at 3 p.m. The guests will be Rev. Edward Fox and the Springfield Baptist Church. The church will also present the gospel play, “The Old Ship of Zion,” on May 18 at noon, sponsored by the Senior and Evangelism Ministries.

Mt. Level Baptist

DINWIDDIE — Mount Level Baptist Church, 14920 Courthouse Road, will host Deacon Magnolia Rivers from Sharon Baptist Church in North Dinwiddie at its annual Nurse Recognition Day on May 5 at 11 a.m. Deacon Rivers is a retired registered nurse with 33 years of experience at Central State Hospital.

Mt. Moriah UCC

WAVERLY — Mount Moriah U.C.C., 12499 Old Forty Road, will celebrate Woman’s Day on May 5 at 2 p.m. Rev. Eula Marshall Banks and the St. Luke U.C.C. of Sedley will be the guests.

Mt. Poole Baptist

FORD — Mount Poole Baptist Church, 9515 Baltimore Road, will host Rev. Duane Massenburg at the worship and communion service on May 5 at 11 a.m.

New First Baptist

PETERSBURG — New First Baptist Church, 1346 Grant Ave., will hold their spring revival May 14-16. The guests for the revival will be Rev. Dr. A. Reid from Disputanta on May 14, Rev. Ralph Friend from Lawrenceville on May 15 and Rev. Edward Roxx from Springfield on May 15.

Oak Grove Baptist

CHESTERFIELD — Oak Grove Baptist, 8021 Reedy Branch Road, will have their annual Women’s conference on May 10-12. The theme is “Woman to Woman: Let’s Get Serious and Stop Cheating on God” (James 4:1-16). The service on May 10 is at 1 p.m. with First Lady Cheryl L. Northam of Olive Branch Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, on May 11 at 9 a.m. with First Lady Avis Brown of Eleven Oaks Baptist Church in DeWitt and on May 12 at 11 a.m. with Evangelist Eliza Bailey. The colors for the weekend are the colors of the rainbow, and Sunday will be white.

Olive Branch Baptist

DINWIDDIE — Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, will sponsor a walkathon on April 27 from 8-11 a.m. The church will celebrate Women’s Weekend May 3-5. On May 3 at 7 p.m., a worship service will be held. On May 4 at 9 a.m., a building workshop will take place. On May 5 at the 11 a.m. service the guest minister will be Rev. Belinda Northington of Mason Grove Baptist Church in Valentines. The theme is “Holding onto My Sister, Letting Go of Myself” (Gal. 6:2-10). The color scheme is purple. The church will also present a Mother's Day celebration on May 4 at 3 p.m. with Rev. Dr. James McKensie in concert with Tina Rollins, Clifton Crawley, Rev. Charlotte Godfrey, Deacon Booker and Elder Timothy Smith. There will be a free will offering taken but the event is free.

Providence Baptist

PRINCE GEORGE — Providence Baptist Church, 15901 Providence Road, will celebrate their annual Missionary Day at 2:30 p.m. on May 5. The guest preacher will be Rev. Tonsa Walton-Gary of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Garysburg, NC.

Rocky Branch Baptist

SUTHERLAND — Rocky Branch Baptist Church, 6009 Rocky Branch Road, will hold their annual Mother’s Day/Women’s Day celebration on May 12 beginning with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., prayer and praise at 10:45 a.m. and the proclamation of the word at 11 a.m. The church will also hold their spring revival May 13-15 with prayer and praise at 7 p.m. and worship at 7:30 p.m. The guests will be Rev. Edward Fox of Springfield Baptist Church in Sutherland on May 13, Rev. Kim White of Bloomfield Baptist Church in Wilsons on May 14 and Rev. Dr. Larry Brown of Gravel Run Baptist Church in North Dinwiddie on May 15.

Rocky Mount Baptist

MCKENNEY — Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 24901 Ridge Road, will hold their young/youth revival May 7-9 with prayer and praise at 7 p.m. and worship at 7:30 p.m. nightly. The guest preacher will be Rev. Kalya Jennings with the Baptist General Convention of Virginia and associate minister of the First Baptist Church in Suffolk.

Shiloh Baptist Dinwiddie

BLACKSTONE — Shiloh Baptist Church Dinwiddie, 4610 Darvills Road, welcomes Rev. Alice Colbert as guest preacher on April 28 at 8 a.m. The church will also have their spring revival May 7-10 with prayer and praise at 7 p.m. and worship at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Speakers will be Rev. Benjamin Brown of Shiloh Baptist Church in Blackstone, Rev. David L. Banks Sr. of Little Bethel Baptist Church in Stony Creek, Rev. Dr. Larry D. Brown Sr. of Gravel Run Baptist Church in Petersburg and Rev. Damion Batts of Mount Nebo Baptist Church in Blackstone.

St. John’s Episcopal

HOPEWELL — St. John’s Episcopal Church, 505 Cedar Lane, hands out uncooked beans and rice on the third Saturday of the month from 9-11 a.m. to people in the community struggling with hunger.

St. Peter’s RZUA

DINWIDDIE — St. Peter’s RZUA Church, 15719 Cox Road, will celebrate the church’s 106th anniversary on May 5 at 3 p.m. Rev. Lynn Robinson of Rocky Branch Baptist Church in Sutherland will be in charge of the service.

Trinity United Methodist

PETERSBURG — Trinity United Methodist Church, 215 S. Sycamore St., hosts a feeding program for the hungry, along with other churches, nightly from 6-7 p.m. Enter through the basement entrance on Tulip Alley. No food can be taken out.

Union Branch Baptist

CHESTERFIELD — Union Branch Baptist Church, 11519 River Road, will host its annual Sister to Sister brunch on May 11 at 9 a.m., sponsored by the Women of Worship. The guest speaker will be Dr. Peyton McCoy of 31st Street Baptist Church in Richmond. There will be drama presentation by the Diamond Sisters. For more questions or information or to register, visit www.unionbranch.org or call 804-590-2210.

Union Grove Baptist

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — Union Grove Baptist Church, 19111 Church Road, will have a morning of love, fun, fellowship and breakfast on May 4 at 9 a.m., sponsored by the Women’s Ministry. The theme is “Fearfully and Wonderfully Made” with Javonda Tucker as the speaker. On May 5, the morning worship service will be held at 9:30 a.m. (instead of 11 a.m.) with the Deacons’ Ministry celebrating its anniversary. Later the same day, the pastor and people of the church will travel to New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Appomattox for 2:30 p.m. On May 6 at 7 p.m., a spiritual renewal series, “Monday Night Manna,” will begin. The guest will be Dr. Gregory Williams and the Morning Star Baptist Church in Petersburg.

Wilborne Baptist

WAVERLY — Wilborne Baptist Church, 7138 Newville Road, will celebrate their annual Family and Friends Day on May 5 at 11 a.m. Rev. Clarence M. Thweatt Jr. will deliver the message. Dinner will be served.

Zion Baptist

PETERSBURG — Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne St., will hold revival services May 6-8. Prayer and praise begins at 7:30 p.m., with worship at 8 p.m. nightly. Guest preachers are Rev. Dr. Travis L.C. Warren from Springhill Baptist Church in Blackstone on May 6, Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Tillman from First Baptist Church in Petersburg on May 7 and Rev. Dr. Lynn Robinson from Rocky Branch Baptist Church in Sutherland on May 8. For more information, call the church office at 804-733-7561.