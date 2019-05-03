CUMBERLAND - Officials from the states of Maryland and West Virginia, and from Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties announced Friday the creation of the website workforceallegany.com, a centralized location for all updates regarding programs and events to assist those affected by the Verso Corporation's recent decision to close the Luke mill.



CUMBERLAND - Officials from the states of Maryland and West Virginia, and from Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties announced Friday the creation of the website workforceallegany.com, a centralized location for all updates regarding programs and events to assist those affected by the Verso Corporation’s recent decision to close the Luke mill.

Since the April 30, 2019 announcement, Allegany County Government, the Maryland Department of Commerce, the Maryland Department of Labor, the Maryland Department of Planning, the Cumberland Economic Development Corporation, Allegany College of Maryland, Western Maryland Consortium, as well as officials from Garrett County Government and the Mineral County Development Authority, have been working together to establish a rapid response team and to coordinate outreach efforts.

Local and state teams are meeting with human resources officials with the Verso Corporation. Additionally, since Tuesday’s announcement, representatives from these organizations have been in contact with a number of the area’s top businesses. These businesses include Hunter Douglas, the Western Correctional Institution, National Jet Corporation, and others. Job openings and requisite skills have been identified for immediate placement.

Anyone affected by the Luke Mill closure, including those truck drivers, loggers, and other service providers that would also need assistance should register at workforceallegany.com.

It is critical for all individuals, whether the person was employed directly by the Verso Corporation or through any other entity doing business at the Luke Mill, register to ensure that appropriate federal funds are allocated to meet area needs. The website will be updated in real time as additional resources, events, and postings are added.

A combined job fair and coordinated resources event is also being organized and is currently slated for the week of May 13, 2019. Those registered with the website who provide email information will receive emails as information becomes available.