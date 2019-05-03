KEYSER - As a service to our friends, neighbors and family affected by the closure at Verso's Luke Mill, the News Tribune has compiled a list of resources that may be helpful during the difficult time.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), West Virginia Works Program, Medicaid Assistance, Heating and Energy Assistance contact:

Department of Health and Human Resources

18N Tornado Way

Keyser, W.Va. 26726

304-788-4150

Or apply online at www.inroads.org



Unemployment Offices for Unemployment Benefits, and Job Services

South Branch Workforce Career Center

151 Robert C. Byrd Industrial Park Road, Suite 1

Moorefield, W.Va. 26836

304-538-3176



Job Training and programs

Region 8 Workforce Development Board

151 Robert C. Byrd Industrial Park Road, Suite 2

Moorefield, W.Va. 26836

304-530-3917



Housing Assistance

Housing Authority for the City of Keyser, Section 8

Housing Choice Voucher, Public Housing Programs

470 Virginia Street

Keyser, W.Va. 26726

304-788-2225



Piedmont Housing Authority

51 Jones Street

Piedmont, W.Va. 26750

304-355-2929



U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

www.hud.gov





Food Pantries

Faith In Action 304-788-5331

Piedmont Presbyterian Church Pantry 304-355-8614



Addition Resources and information can be found at

Family Resource Network 304-788-9099



For Children of families affected

Food for Thought backpack program

Please check with your local school for sign up



For emotional support students may reach out to their guidance counselors at their school



Future Job Fairs will be forthcoming and information made once available.



Interfaith Community Food Bank 301-777-7882

Interfaith Food Pantry 301-687-1728

The following list of resources in Maryland was compiled and released by Congressman David Trone:

Energy Assistance from the State of Maryland

The state of Maryland Department of Human Resources runs three programs that help low-income individuals/families with energy costs. The Maryland Energy Assistance Program (MEAP) helps with home heating bills and may help also with replacing furnaces. The Electric Universal Service Program (EUSP) can help with current and past electric bills as well as help reducing future bills. The Utility Service Protection Program (USPP) helps prevent utility cut-offs. Applications can be found online.

http://dhr.maryland.gov/office-of-home-energy-programs/how-do-you-apply/

Office of Home Energy:

1 Frederick Street

Cumberland, MD 21502

(301) 784-7000

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.



HeatShare Fuel Fund

HeatShare is a program through Columbia Gas of Maryland that provides energy grants to customers to offset debts or restore service.

https://www.columbiagasmd.com/bills-and-payments/financial-support/income-eligible-assistance-programs

1-800-537-7431



Utility Service Protection Program

USPP is another program through Columbia Gas of Maryland that protects customers from shutoffs and allows a year-round monthly payment program.

https://www.columbiagasmd.com/bills-and-payments/financial-support/income-eligible-assistance-programs

1-800-537-7431



The Housing Authority of Allegany County

The HAAC provides affordable housing for qualifying residents.

http://alleganycountyhousingauthority.com/

701 Furnace Street

Cumberland, Maryland 21502

301-759-2880

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (closed 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.)



Western Maryland American Job Center

Western Maryland American Job Center provides a variety of employment and support resources to assist job seekers in achieving their employment goals.

https://www.dllr.state.md.us/county/west/

Allegany County American Job Center:

McMullen Building

138 Baltimore Street,

Cumberland, MD 21502

(301) 777- 1221

8:00 a.m. – 4:00p.m.

·

Western Maryland Health Connector

Free in-person help with health insurance. Partner of Maryland Health Connection, Maryland's official health insurance marketplace.

http://www.ahecwest.org/content/health_insurance

Allegany County Health Connector Office:

39 Baltimore Street, Suite 201

Cumberland, MD 21502

(301) 723-7093



HealthRight

Emergency Dental Care for Low Income, uninsured adults.

http://www.ahecwest.org/content/health_right

301-777-9150 x112



Resources for Independence

Resources for individuals with disabilities.

http://www.rficil.org/

735 East Oldtown Road

Cumberland, MD 21502

(301) 784-1774



Western Maryland Food Bank

http://www.wmdfoodbank.org/

(301) 722-2797

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 a.m.

