KEYSER - As a service to our friends, neighbors and family affected by the closure at Verso's Luke Mill, the News Tribune has compiled a list of resources that may be helpful during the difficult time.
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), West Virginia Works Program, Medicaid Assistance, Heating and Energy Assistance contact:
Department of Health and Human Resources
18N Tornado Way
Keyser, W.Va. 26726
304-788-4150
Or apply online at www.inroads.org
Unemployment Offices for Unemployment Benefits, and Job Services
South Branch Workforce Career Center
151 Robert C. Byrd Industrial Park Road, Suite 1
Moorefield, W.Va. 26836
304-538-3176
Job Training and programs
Region 8 Workforce Development Board
151 Robert C. Byrd Industrial Park Road, Suite 2
Moorefield, W.Va. 26836
304-530-3917
Housing Assistance
Housing Authority for the City of Keyser, Section 8
Housing Choice Voucher, Public Housing Programs
470 Virginia Street
Keyser, W.Va. 26726
304-788-2225
Piedmont Housing Authority
51 Jones Street
Piedmont, W.Va. 26750
304-355-2929
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
www.hud.gov
Food Pantries
Faith In Action 304-788-5331
Piedmont Presbyterian Church Pantry 304-355-8614
Addition Resources and information can be found at
Family Resource Network 304-788-9099
For Children of families affected
Food for Thought backpack program
Please check with your local school for sign up
For emotional support students may reach out to their guidance counselors at their school
Future Job Fairs will be forthcoming and information made once available.
Interfaith Community Food Bank 301-777-7882
Interfaith Food Pantry 301-687-1728
The following list of resources in Maryland was compiled and released by Congressman David Trone:
Energy Assistance from the State of Maryland
The state of Maryland Department of Human Resources runs three programs that help low-income individuals/families with energy costs. The Maryland Energy Assistance Program (MEAP) helps with home heating bills and may help also with replacing furnaces. The Electric Universal Service Program (EUSP) can help with current and past electric bills as well as help reducing future bills. The Utility Service Protection Program (USPP) helps prevent utility cut-offs. Applications can be found online.
http://dhr.maryland.gov/office-of-home-energy-programs/how-do-you-apply/
Office of Home Energy:
1 Frederick Street
Cumberland, MD 21502
(301) 784-7000
8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
HeatShare Fuel Fund
HeatShare is a program through Columbia Gas of Maryland that provides energy grants to customers to offset debts or restore service.
https://www.columbiagasmd.com/bills-and-payments/financial-support/income-eligible-assistance-programs
1-800-537-7431
Utility Service Protection Program
USPP is another program through Columbia Gas of Maryland that protects customers from shutoffs and allows a year-round monthly payment program.
https://www.columbiagasmd.com/bills-and-payments/financial-support/income-eligible-assistance-programs
1-800-537-7431
The Housing Authority of Allegany County
The HAAC provides affordable housing for qualifying residents.
http://alleganycountyhousingauthority.com/
701 Furnace Street
Cumberland, Maryland 21502
301-759-2880
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (closed 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.)
Western Maryland American Job Center
Western Maryland American Job Center provides a variety of employment and support resources to assist job seekers in achieving their employment goals.
https://www.dllr.state.md.us/county/west/
Allegany County American Job Center:
McMullen Building
138 Baltimore Street,
Cumberland, MD 21502
(301) 777- 1221
8:00 a.m. – 4:00p.m.
·
Western Maryland Health Connector
Free in-person help with health insurance. Partner of Maryland Health Connection, Maryland's official health insurance marketplace.
http://www.ahecwest.org/content/health_insurance
Allegany County Health Connector Office:
39 Baltimore Street, Suite 201
Cumberland, MD 21502
(301) 723-7093
HealthRight
Emergency Dental Care for Low Income, uninsured adults.
http://www.ahecwest.org/content/health_right
301-777-9150 x112
Resources for Independence
Resources for individuals with disabilities.
http://www.rficil.org/
735 East Oldtown Road
Cumberland, MD 21502
(301) 784-1774
Western Maryland Food Bank
http://www.wmdfoodbank.org/
(301) 722-2797
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 a.m.
