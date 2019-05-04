KEYSER - West Virginia University Potomac State College joins with area communities in a united concern regarding the closing of Verso's paper mill in Luke, Maryland.

KEYSER - West Virginia University Potomac State College joins with area communities in a united concern regarding the closing of Verso’s paper mill in Luke, Maryland.

WVU PSC will host a Resource Fair on Thursday, May 9, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Academic Success Center, located on the ground floor of the Mary F. Shipper Library, on the college’s campus.

All those impacted by the Verso closure are invited to stop by and learn more about available resources including the new WV Invests Grant that will provide free college tuition to West Virginia residents in a wide variety of majors, as well as financial aid discussions regarding adjusting FAFSAs to reflect job losses.

According to Beth Little, dean of Enrollment Management and University Relations, “The Estimated Family Contribution is based on information submitted on the FAFSA. For academic year 2019-2020, the FAFSA information used is for tax year 2017; however, this income information may no longer be valid based on considerations such as job losses.

“Students and families may submit a Family Contribution Appeal to have their circumstances reviewed for a change to the Estimated Family Contribution. The end result of a successful appeal may be increased student eligibility for grants such as the Pell Grant and West Virginia Higher Education Grant.”

Resources will also be available on Thursday to help individuals learn more about updating resumes and filling out online job applications, as well as marketing specific career skills.

PSC staff will be available to help with the admission process at the college, along with providing information on various programs, including computer information systems, business, criminal justice, sustainable agriculture, and others.

No prior registration is necessary, and free parking will be available.

For more information, contact Enrollment Services at 304-788-6820 or at Go2psc@mail.wvu.edu.







