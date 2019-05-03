KEYSER - Keyser Middle School and Frankfort Middle School each received two West Virginia Golden Horseshoe winners for Mineral County this year.

Keyser Middle School winners are Maddy Fisher and Victoria Smith. Both Fisher and Smith are students in Tommy Nester's West Virginia Studies classes at KMS.

Frankfort Middle School winners were Nathan Lange and Nathan Armentrout. Lange is a student in Andrew Knott's class and Armentrout is a student in Dianna Eary's class at FMS.

Since 1931, more than 15,000 West Virginia students have received the Golden Horseshoe Award in recognition of their knowledge of West Virginia history. Each year, thousands of eighth graders across the state take the Golden Horseshoe examination, and more than 200 are inducted into the prestigious Golden Horseshoe Society.

In 1716, Alexander Spotswood, lieutenant governor of Virginia, led an expedition across the Blue Ridge Mountains into the Shenandoah Valley in an effort to promote settlement of western Virginia. Upon returning across the mountains, Spotswood presented a golden horseshoe to each member of the party. This is how the state came up with the idea for the Golden Horseshoe award.

The Golden Horseshoe Award is the longest running program of its kind in the United States.

All four Mineral County winners will travel to Charleston today for the West Virginia Golden Horseshoe Ceremony and be knighted as knights and ladies of the Golden Horseshoe.

The students will be escorted to Charleston by Keyser Middle School teacher Tommy Nester.