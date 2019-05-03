Peabody High School alumni cookout

PETERSBURG — The Peabody High School National Alumni Association will host the association’s annual cookout “Western Style” from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, at White Bank Park, located at 400 White Bank Road.

The event will include music provided by DJ Mello Smooth.

The cost is $25 per person; $10 for children 12 and younger.

For tickets, contact Oriette Bellamy, 804-733-2936, Priscilla Carter, 804-919-4042, or any alummi member.

Classic Movie Saturdays at the library

HOPEWELL — The Appomattox Regional Library System presents "Classic Movie Saturdays," a program for all ages at the Hopewell Library.

Every other Saturday, a classic children's film will be shown at the library. Snacks will be available.

The next movie will be shown on Saturday, May 4. For additional information on events and resources at the Appomattox Regional Library System, visit www.arls.org or call 804-458-6329.

2019 Sampler Sandwich Competition

BLACKSTONE — On Tuesday, May 21, the Town of Blackstone will host the 2019 Sampler Sandwich Competition from 6-8 p.m. at the Blackstone Town Square.

Sample signature sandwiches from area restaurants and vote for your favorite. The evening will culminate with the crowning of the winner, who will become Blackstone's Sandwich King or Queen.

Participating restaurants are Blackstone Herb Cottage, Happy Cafe, IGT's Classic Grill and Corner Kitchen.

Tickets are limited and on sale now for $10. Kids' meals will be available for purchase, too. Beverages will be sold separately.

For tickets, call 434-292-3041 or email manager@downtownblackstone.org.

Annual reverse raffle

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The Colonial Heights Chamber of Commerce will have its Annual Reverse Raffle on Thursday, May 23, at American Legion Post 284, located at 505 Springdale Ave. Tickets are $100 each, and only 350 will be sold.

Ticket holders and one guest are invited to attend the drawing on May 23. Beer and a cookout dinner will be served. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and festivities begin at 6 p.m.

Every 20th ticket wins $100. The prizes are $10,000 for first place, $1,000 for second and $500 for third. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win.

Tickets are available online at colonial-heights.chambermaster.com or at the following locations: Colonial Heights Chamber of Commerce, 201 Temple Ave. Ste. E; BMUU Auto Repair, 119 Boulevard; Touchstone Bank, 3115 Boulevard; Sonabank, 3012 Boulevard; B&T Towing, 804-731-7790; Sherwood Title, 2520 Boulevard, Citizens Bank & Trust, 497 Southpark Cir.; Quintessential Chiropractic, 16021 Kairos Road Ste. C.