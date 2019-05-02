Pitcher Karson Jennings leads way, with tough games ahead

CHESTERFIELD - The Thomas Dale Knights baseball team (11-1) continues to string wins together, defeating Matoaca 4-2 on Tuesday for their ninth-win in a row.

Karson Jennings again was victorious on the mound, remaining perfect on the season. He says the winning streak has created a fun but focused atmosphere in the team.

"Everybody's hyped up in the dugout, cheering everybody on," Jennings said. "We know what we can do this season and we're looking to build on last season and finish this one out with a state championship."

Thomas Dale's run a year ago ended in the state semifinals. So far in 2019, the Knights are positioning themselves as serious contenders for another towards a championship, and Jennings has been a big factor for the Knights, leading the way at the top of the rotation.

"I feel like I'm definitely a leader," Jennings said. "I feel like the younger pitchers look up to me, seeing what I've done in the past two years definitely sparks motivation for everybody else."

The Knights' head coach Chris Marshall was complimentary of his senior leader, who has signed with Mary Washington to play college ball.

"He was, as always, efficient," Marshall said of Jennings' performance against Matoaca. "He keeps his pitch count down, mixes his pitches up. He's all over the plate. It's like the umpire can't call everything a strike, and we get mad. Everything is right around the plate at all times"

Jennings echoed his coaches feelings about his skill set and performance.

"I feel like I'm an all-around pitcher. I can throw all pitches for strikes," Jennings said. "I'm not an overpowering pitcher, but when I need to throw the fastball I can get it by (opposing hitters)."

"He's just a true pitcher," Marshall added.

As for the team at large, and their current winning streak, Jennings says they need to keep playing as they have in recent weeks for it to continue.

"We need to stay hot with the bats for sure, and we need to keep pitching the way we are," Jennings said. "Right now, we're getting contributions from every pitcher that steps out there."

Marshall sees things a bit differently, though, at least at the plate. The four runs scored for the Knights against Matoaca were their fewest in a game since April 18, and second-fewest of the season. Marshall thinks that's because the Knights' offense takes Jennings' performances on the mound for granted.

"When Karson's on the mound, I think we relax a little bit on offense," Marshall said. "We just expect him to completely dominate the game, (and we think) 'Hey, all we need is two, three, four runs and we're good.' I think that creeps into our mentality at the plate a little bit when he pitches. We need to change that."

Against Matoaca, Thomas Dale had three innings at the plate that did not produce a base-runner, including the final two innings. When they did produce base-runners, they stranded them in three of four innings, a number that caused concern for Marshall.

"We gotta do a better job of coming through (with runners on base)," he said. "We had opportunities to give ourselves a little more space tonight."

With a nine-game winning streak and just one loss on the season, it might seem as though Marshall is picking nits, but the Knights are looking at an important stretch of games ahead. They'll face Dinwiddie on Thursday night, and are looking toward a showdown with regional power James River next week in the third and fourth games of a five-game road swing.

Second pitcher Ryan Hazlett will start for Thomas Dale against Dinwiddie, with Jennings getting the start at first base. Dinwiddie enters the game with just a 7-7 record, but the Knights are not taking them lightly.

"Dinwiddie is a gritty team," Jennings said. "They make plays (and) they put the bat on the ball, it's not going to be easy."

It'll be the second time the two teams have faced one another this year, with Thomas Dale winning the first meeting 6-4.

"Dinwiddie's gonna be tough," Marshall said. "We expect a dog fight."

The headline game, though, is Monday night against James River, with Jennings getting the start on the mound.

"James River has been on a hot streak, so that'll probably be the best competition that we've faced all year," Jennings said.

Thomas Dale and James River have met in the playoffs three of the last four years, creating a lot of familiarity between the clubs. Monday's game figures to be a glimpse of the postseason.

"That's our regional rival," Marshall said. "It's big. Both teams will be fired up, for sure."

