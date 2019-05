PETERSBURG — Huddle House is inviting the community to join its grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 4, at the new Petersburg restaurant, located at 11807 South Crater Road. The celebration will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Customers who attend the grand opening will have the chance to win prizes and receive discounts including:

• 50¢ Golden Waffles (available one per guest, for dine in only)

• Huddle House signature door prizes

• Free meals for a year for three grand prize winners.