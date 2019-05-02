COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Cub Scout Pack 150 will celebrate its 50th anniversary at its May 11 meeting and graduation ceremony with a public event and a reunion of past members. Anniversary celebration activities will include outdoor fun and game activities from 3-5 p.m., followed by a time capsule ceremony. A scout graduation and crossover is scheduled from 6-8 p.m.

Anyone who was a part of Pack 150 at any time over the past 50 years is invited to participate in the anniversary. Even if attendance is not possible, all former members are encouraged to share stories, lend photos, uniforms and equipment to the Pack’s historical display. Local businesses are also invited to celebrate with Pack 150 through sponsorship or financial donation in any amount.

Founded in 1969 and chartered by Wesley United Methodist Church, Pack 150 has enriched the lives of countless area boys and the community at large. Cub Scout Pack 150 develops skills and character required of good and productive citizens, preparing young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetime and instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law. Scouts are trained in responsible citizenship, character development and self-reliance through participation in a wide range of physical and outdoor activities, educational and skills development programs.

To participate, loan memorabilia or be a financial sponsor, contact Marcy Armstrong at sgt_marcy@yahoo.com.