Wreck on Cox Road kills Dinwiddie man; two hours later, a motorcyclist from Matoaca was killed on Lakeview Road near Colonial Heights

Authorities have identified the two men killed in separate accidents Tuesday afternoon in Dinwiddie and Chesterfield counties.

In Dinwiddie, state police said Jason P. Williams, 37, of Church Road, died when the car he was driving went out of control on a Cox Road curve and struck a tree. Williams was not wearing a seat belt.

State police said speed is being considered a factor in the crash, which occurred around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

About two hours later, police in Chesterfield said a Matoaca man died when his motorcycle struck a car at the intersection of Lakeview and Branders Bridge roads near Colonial Heights.

Police said David F. Gripshover, 75, of the 15700 block of Chesdin Point Drive, was eastbound on Lakeview Road when he hit a car that was turning left onto Branders Bridge Road. Gripshover was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Chesterfield Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information about it is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Info also may be supplied through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.