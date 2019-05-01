State police charge operator with reckless driving and failure to control vehicle; paint spilled onto roadway

PETERSBURG — A tractor-trailer driver is facing charges after the rig he was driving overturned just before morning rush-hour Wednesday on Interstate 85, tying up traffic on the highway for about four miles.

State police Sgt. Keeli Hill identified the driver as Marcus P. Epps, 33, of Amelia County. He has been charged with one count of reckless driving and one count of failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

Hill said the accident occurred around 6:55 a.m. just north of the Squirrel Level Road exit. The tractor-trailer, which was carrying several thousand pounds of white paint, ran off the right side of the road, struck a guard rail and overturned, spilling paint over the right lane of the roadway.

The Virginia Department of Transportation closed both northbound lanes as far back as the U.S. Route 1/Boydton Plank Road exit, including the northbound ramp from Route 1 onto I-85. At one point, VDOT reported a traffic back-up of about four miles. Hill said a hazardous materials team was brought in to help clean the paint off the highway.

After about an hour, VDOT was able to reopen the left northbound lane, but there was still a residual traffic snarl as motorists tried to get through the scene.

Hill said Epps, the driver, was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. It was not known if he was wearing his seat belt.