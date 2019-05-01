CHARLOTTE, N.C., – Sealed Air Corporation announced Wednesday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Automated Packaging Systems, Inc. (APS), a leading manufacturer of high-reliability, automated bagging systems, for a purchase price of $510 million on a cash and debt free basis.

Automated Packaging provides full flexible packaging systems, including industry leading equipment, sustainable materials and technical services. Known for inventing Autobag® bagging machines and pre-opened bags on a roll, APS also offers three recycled film solutions under the EarthAware® brand.

Founded in 1962 with headquarters in Streetsboro, Ohio, APS employs more than 1,200 people, serves customers in over 60 countries and operates seven manufacturing sites in the U.S. and U.K. In 2018, APS generated $290 million in sales, an increase of approximately 10 percent year-over-year.

“Automated Packaging Systems is a market leader with unique and innovative solutions, complete with automated equipment, materials and services,” said Ted Doheny, Sealed Air president and CEO.

“The addition of APS is well aligned with our Reinvent SEE goal of doubling our innovation rate over the next five years. This transaction expands the breadth of our automated solutions and sustainable packaging offerings, giving us access to growth opportunities in the markets we serve.”

“We look forward to working with the talented employees of APS. Their culture of operational excellence, creative collaboration and innovation built over 57 years is recognized and shared by Sealed Air,” continued Doheny.

“We are confident that the APS business will thrive as part of our platform, given our global reach, distribution network and supply chain operations.”

Benefits of the Transaction

- Expands protective packaging with complementary solutions and services

- APS brings highly complementary and additive capabilities to Sealed Air, including expertise in engineering, automation technology and sustainability, which strengthens the company’s protective packaging solutions.

Accelerates innovation, consistent with Reinvent SEE Strategy

- APS has a long track record of growth and innovation through machine automation and converting technologies, supported by a robust patent portfolio.

- Drives growth opportunities, cost synergies and accretive to aAdjusted EBITDA

- Sealed Air will benefit from cross-selling opportunities, enabling additional growth in key markets. The company also expects cost synergies resulting from supply chain efficiencies.

Financing and Approvals

Sealed Air intends to use cash on hand and credit facilities to finance the transaction. The transaction is expected to close early in the third quarter of 2019, subject to applicable regulatory reviews and customary closing conditions. Upon the transaction closing, the company plans to update its 2019 full year outlook on the second quarter earnings conference call, which is tentatively scheduled for July 31, 2019.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air partners with customers to solve their most critical packaging challenges with innovative solutions that leave our world, environment, and communities better than we found them. Our portfolio of widely recognized brands includes Cryovac® food packaging and Bubble Wrap® protective packaging which respectively enable a safer, more efficient food supply chain and protect valuable goods shipped around the world. Sealed Air generated $4.7 billion in sales in 2018 and has approximately 15,500 employees who serve customers in 123 countries. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

