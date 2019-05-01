COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Colonial Heights Public Schools has a new leader.

During the regular school board meeting in February 2018, Dr. Joseph O. Cox Jr., superintendent of Colonial Heights Public Schools, announced that he would not seek a contract renewal. Dr. Cox has led the school division for 17 years and is the longest serving superintendent Colonial Heights has had and also the longest serving superintendent in Virginia.

In the spring of 2018, the Colonial Heights School Board entered into an agreement with the VSBA to lead them in a search for the next superintendent. After many months of preparation, the Colonial Heights School Board began the process of interviewing for the new superintendent and it was a difficult process because there were many excellent candidates.

In a special called school board meeting on Tuesday, April 30, the school board unanimously voted to select Dr. William D. Sroufe as their next superintendent. Dr. Sroufe and his wife were present for the meeting and introduction.

Dr. Sroufe, 50, is currently the division superintendent in Patrick County.

“Thank you all on the board for your vote of confidence,” Sroufe said after his three-year contract was unanimously approved by the board. “There is a lot of great work already going on here, and I am looking forward to joining such a wonderful school system.”

Dr. Sroufe is an award-winning educator with 20 years of experience in public education. In addition to his work in education, Dr. Sroufe has written three books: "Words from a Journal" (2014) and "Starting a Conversation: Poems and Prose" (2017) both by Akmaeon Publishing. His current book is "Everyone Needs a Mrs. Bailey" (2018) by Akmaeon Publishing. In his memoir, Bill shares how one teacher helped him find the courage to rise above the chaos and evil in his life to create one with purpose and triumph; and how we can all become champions for the children in our care. A former U.S. Air Force journalist, he has also done feature writing for Airman Magazine, The Pilot, and The Roanoke Times. Dr. Sroufe has a BS and MS Ed from Old Dominion University and holds a Doctorate in Education with a major in Educational Leadership from Liberty University.

Dr. Sroufe began his career in education in 1998 as a physical science teacher at Northside Middle School in Roanoke, Va. In 2017, he was named Region 6 Superintendent of the Year. He has taught eighth through twelfth grade physical science, world geography, information technology and civics in Virginia. Dr. Sroufe is married to Maureen Sroufe and they have three children, two of which will attend school in Colonial Heights.