CHESTERFIELD — County police say a motorcyclist has died following an accident Tuesday afternoon in the southern end of Chesterfield.

The accident occurred around 2:55 p.m. at the intersection of Lakeview and Branders Bridge roads, about a quarter-mile west of Colonial Heights. It involved the motorcycle and a vehicle. Police said the injured cyclist later died at a local hospital.

The identity of the motorcyclist was withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.