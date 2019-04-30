KEYSER - Grace United Methodist Church, 30 S. Mineral St. (across from CVS), is hosting a Community Fun Fair on Sunday, May 5, from 3-5 p.m.

Activities and games being planned are face painting, temporary tattoos, crafts, coloring station, snacks, photo booth, sucker game, bean bag toss, Toss the Dice, corn hole, balloon sculptures, and spoon/egg race.

The Keyser Library is participating along with the Keyser Fire Department, Keyser City Police and EMS.

WVU Extension agent Shannon Ritchie has an activity planned for the children.

The KONA ICE truck will be on hand to give out Kona Ice cones to the first 100 participants!!!

Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the fun. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held in the church fellowship hall.



