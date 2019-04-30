BRIDGEPORT - After the bell rings for summer break, Harrison County, West Virginia, teens will be involved in a summer project unlike any other.



BRIDGEPORT - After the bell rings for summer break, Harrison County, West Virginia, teens will be involved in a summer project unlike any other.

Along with actor/producer/TV show host Dean Cain, local kids will star in JC Films’ “Zombie High School.” Shooting will take place at Bridgeport Middle School in mid-July.

This film project not only affords locals opportunity to perform in front of cameras – and on the small and/or large screens – but it is designed to curtail bullying, an issue which according to the National Center for Educational Statistics affects about 20 percent of the student population and can impact mental health and lead to substance abuse or suicide.

“Anything we can do as parents to get more involved in the anti-bullying efforts in our own children's schools is a good thing,” said Cain, whose most notable roles include the famed superhero in “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.”

“School bullying is a big problem for our youth - and has repercussions far beyond our school years.”

Film is such a powerful medium, Cain said, having the ability to change perceptions and shine a light on issues that often hide in the shadows.

“Teens love movies, teens love being in movies and teens love zombies,” he said. “So, getting 50 or so teens in a high school to make a film about a subject that directly deals with them and their challenges is good stuff!”

JC Films president/producer Jason Campbell has filmed faith-based movies across the world (www.jcfilms.org.) He has carefully crafted this script to appeal to teens and to begin a grassroots effort, taking local ownership in a global issue. During auditions and filming, conversations will take place and teens will have opportunity to take a pledge against bullying and commit to reporting bullying behaviors.

Superintendent of Harrison County Schools Dr. Mark Manchin is fully supportive of the project. He believes Campbell’s idea may have big impact.

“There are so many things competing for our kids’ time and attention and I think this avenue of getting the message of anti-bullying through this film will be beneficial to our students,” he said.

Learning to communicate and effectively interact with others goes hand in hand with a good education, Manchin said. And though traditional physical bullying may on the decrease, cyberbullying is indeed a current and dangerous issue.

At “Zombie High School,” kids from all walks of life and with different interests – from cheerleaders and athletes to geeks and goths - will show the world how kids can and should communicate and interact.

Auditions will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Bridgeport Middle School. Roles for about 50 teens (ages 13-20) will be cast. There are also roles for about 20 adults (ages 35-55). Audition sides will be provided on site.

For more information, visit www.zombieteen.com. For interviews, contact Julie Perine 304-641-5395.

There will be fundraising efforts associated with this film, so it will be available free of charge for use in schools, homes and organizations.