KEYSER - The Mineral County Technical Center FFA greenhouse will open for business Tuesday and will be open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. for area gardeners to pick out their vegetable and flower plants.

Pictured among some of the flowers are FFA students (front, l-r) Nevaeh Bible, Alisha Sherman, Kenzie Rohrbaugh, Alexis Amtower, Hailey Rotruck, Alexis Stuby, Laicey Dolly, Jordan Stewart, Levi Rohrbaugh , Caleb Kephart, Tadpole Rohrbaugh, (back) James Ratliff, Dakota Amtower, Evan Matlick, Mark Hixenbaugh, Bradlee Weasenforth, Eathon Bailey, Dalton Garland, and Jacob Wilkins. Not pictured: Tyler Mason.