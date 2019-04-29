COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, is coming to Life Christian Academy the week of Aug. 12-16. The camp, which is open to children entering grades 1-6, costs $230 per child and will run daily from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. An after care program is offered, as well.

Camp Invention, a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, provides a unique experience for children to learn about the importance of intellectual property while exploring, creating and designing. Using hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and encourages entrepreneurship in a fun and engaging environment. All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves more than 130,000 students every year and partners with 1,800 schools and districts across the United States.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation’s greatest inventors, the NIHF Inductees. For 2019, the Supercharged curriculum features video challenges from these inductees encouraging children to be confident in their ideas and explore their ability to innovate. The hands-on modules include:

Innovation Force: Campers team up with the Innovation Force (Inductees who have been transformed into superheroes) to battle the evil Plagiarizer, a supervillain who is out to steal the world’s greatest ideas. As children create a device to retrieve the stolen ideas, they learn about the importance of intellectual property and the U.S. patent system.Deep Sea Mystery: The children embark on a research adventure at sea to dig up fossils but soon find themselves stranded on an island. Using lessons and advice from Inductees, they invent island-survival tools and underwater equipment.Farm Tech: Campers are put in charge of managing their own farm as they learn the basics of running a business. With the assistance of the Bot-ANN-E robot, they learn fundamental coding techniques to maximize their time and profits. Children also are introduced to DNA syntheses, where they perform their own mock experiment to check the health of their newly purchased cattle.DIY Orbot: The children will explore frequency, circuit boards, motors and gears as they use real tools to reverse engineer a remote-control robot. Throughout the week, campers will adapt their DIY Orbot to perform increasingly challenging tasks.

And at the end of the program, each camper will bring home a robot. Learn more about this year’s all-new curriculum or register online at www.invent.org/camp.