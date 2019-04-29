PIEDMONT - Piedmont City Council member Susie Clark announced preliminary plans for the Tri-Towns Homefest at the recent regular city council meeting.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

PIEDMONT - Piedmont City Council member Susie Clark announced preliminary plans for the Tri-Towns Homefest at the recent regular city council meeting.

Clark, who has served as chairperson for the event for many years, said the Homefest will be held on Friday, July 12, and Saturday July 13.

She said, “Twenty-five vendors have already signed up,” with the location for this part of Homefest is to be determined at a later date.

Clark also said that volunteers to assist with the two-day activities are needed, and those interested may contact her.

Speaking of a change in one regular Homefest happening that will take place this year, Clark said the truck pull will be held in Westernport.

She said that the officials of Westernport agreed “to hold the Truck Pull for 2019,” and this activity will then alternate between Westernport and Piedmont in the following years.

Another item discussed at the city council meeting was the announcement for the annual Piedmont Clean Up Day.

Finance commissioner Paul Coleman, who is spearheading the cleanup, was not present at the recent city meeting, but sent word on for the cleaning up of the community.

The event will involve several days, beginning on Saturday, May 18, continuing for the next week, and Coleman said that this is the time for local citizens to begin to clean their own yards and property.

The community-wide clean up day is scheduled for Saturday, May 25.