By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - National Day of Prayer will kick off early again this year with breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Ponderosa in Keyser.

Guest speaker for the breakfast will be Michele Perrera, senior pastor of Woodlawn Christian Fellowship in Gwynn Oak, Maryland, and founder of His Heart Ministry. Woodlawn is an interdenominational congregation of people from all backgrounds who have come together to offer a place of healing.

The traditional noon National Day of Prayer program on the front lawn of the Mineral County Courthouse will feature prayer for numerous factions of the community offered by members of the community, as well as the main message by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Morrisey also plans to attend the breakfast at the Ponderosa.

For further information about the breakfast or noon program, contact NDP coordinator Gordon Brubaker at 304-788-1910 or Frances Jones, co-coordinator, at 301-268-4479.