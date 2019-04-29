Business marketing essentials discussion

PETERSBURG — On Wednesday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Petersburg Public Library will host "Marketing Essentials for Your Business," presented by Patrick McFadden, small business marketing consultant, speaker and founder of Indispensable Marketing.

In this discussion, Patrick will review what goes into building the foundation of a business’s marketing, the five key elements to include and initial steps to targeting and engaging ideal clients. One of a four-part series, it is ideal for early stage businesses, a stand-alone seminar or as a “refresher” for established businesses.

Space is limited. Free to the first 25 registrants. For more information or to register, visit www.petersburgchamber.com/events.

8th Annual Community Day

PRINCE GEORGE — The 8th Annual Prince George Community Day is set for Saturday, May 4, at Scott Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature a spring plant sale, a bake shoppe, raffle, local vendors, farmers market and a country store. The $300 grand prize raffle winner will be announced at 1 p.m.

There will be three races for those interested: the Hometown Heroes 5K Fun Run starts at 8:30 a.m., the 1 Mile Fun Run at 10:30 a.m. and the Kinder Dash at 11 a.m. There will also be fun activities and games for the kids until noon, and Prince George Pet Adoptions will be auditioning pets looking for new forever homes.

Admission is free to this family-friendly event. Scott Park is located at 6680 Courthouse Road, Prince George.