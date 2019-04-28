You know those days where you think ... what can I do that’s inside, today?

Due to a terrible bout of bronchitis quite possibly triggered by the invasion of the yellow powdery particles floating around, I needed to avoid further exposure to the little rascals so I visited the Keystone Truck & Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights.

I had been to the museum numerous times prior but never had the opportunity to explore it at the time since I was wearing a reporter’s cap or Good Samaritan badge.

Five times or more, the owner Keith Jones invited veterans from McGuire VA Medical Center to the museum where they receive lunch while listening to live music performed by veterans.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Department also donates their time at the luncheons to ensure the veterans have a grand time. I haven’t witnessed any of them partnering up on the dance floor like myself, but I’m sure they would if presented with the opportunity.

I’m just going to throw this out there right from the get-go … one trip to the museum is not going to allow enough time to see the thousands upon thousands of artifacts within its walls.

Currently, the display floor is 70,000 plus square feet; they just added 35,000 more of which 25,000 will be open to the public on May 11th.

Everyone expects to see antique farm tractors and vintage road trucks, however, there is so much more, including motorcycles and firetrucks; and the non-vehicle items are endless.

If you’re not into checking out something on wheels, you’ll be happy to hear the museum artifacts include interesting items such as: battery cell testers, whopping number of promotional Winross diecast & toy vehicles, large collection of John Deere toy models, Avon bottles, hose spray nozzles, mason jar collection, Whitehouse vinegar collection, perfume bottles, beam tools, spice cans, Civilian Conservation Corps exhibit, Pennsylvania logging tools, carpet stretchers, enormous collection of soda bottles, gas pumps, outdoor thermometers and countless other items.

Museum Curator Alan “Bones” Stone created a Chainsaw Totem Pole that you can’t miss … well, maybe you will since there’s so much to behold.

My favorite items thus far are the purple … my favorite color … 1961 Mack Model B61ST 6 x 4, red 1992 Cobra and all the vintage promotional signs.

Enon resident Bruce Vecchioni who served 45 years with the Enon Volunteer Fire Department and the last 30 as chief visits the museum every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Vecchioni shared, “I help whenever I can and love seeing all the different things other than tractors. It’s an amazing and fantastic place! Keith Jones and his team do a great job at keeping it updated by moving stuff around, so I never get bored in there. The museum is loaded with history of all kinds of things from tools, tobacco items, lawn mowers, hit-and-miss engines, oil cans of all kinds, vintage hunting stuff, and of course my favorite … fire engines; the list can go on-and-on. Anyone who likes history and remembers things their mom or grandfather used to use … they have it.”

“The Keystone Blowout is May 11th, which is a good chance for anyone to visit the museum and enjoy good food with live music. Tickets are sold in the gift shop for twenty dollars apiece,” added Vecchinoni.

Bruce is right … the blowout is fun and includes admission to the museum. I was invited by the Southland Band to sing a couple of times in the past and again this year, but with this lung irritation … I doubt that’s going to happen. Keystone added another music group this year: the Steel Tips; I’m not sure if Zach Angle will whip out his fiddle, but I certainly hope so.

Museum Assistant Dylan Simmons shared, “Our building expansion also includes an Outdoor Canopy attached to the new addition which has 7000 square feet to host our Blowout and cruise-ins.”

Happening now through September, families are invited to join the Oldies But Goodies Classic Cruizers’ monthly cruise-in held on the first Saturday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. through September. The event is free to all cruisers and spectators; they play oldies Rock & Roll music and have a 50/50 raffle to raise funds for wounded veterans. If you get hungry, you can dine at Sibley & Son Bar-B-Q located inside the museum building.

Director of Economic Development for the City of Colonial Heights Karen Epps shared, “It’s an amazing museum! I think if people don’t take the time to stop they’re missing a real gem. The name is misleading; their sign should have a tagline that says … and so much more.

“When I talk with people about the tractor museum and if they have visited, they’re like … Yes! Wow! That is the neatest place.

“You just don’t expect to see the different type of items they have there and its volume. And, since they have the restaurant there, you can grab a bite to eat and it makes a great daytime trip," Epps said.

“It’s a draw for the city of Colonial Heights, because travelers see it and stop to tour it. And, I think the big LOVE letters which is part of the Virginia Tourism campaign draws attention. Keystone agreed to place one in front of their museum. It’s amazing how many people stop and have their picture taken with the LOVE sign.

“There are maps on the wall where people have placed a pin showing where they traveled from; there are people from all over the world that have toured it,” Epps pointed out.

Gift Shop attendant Monica Bowling noted, “A lot of customers tend to view the museum for an hour or so and then, take advantage of Sibley’s; they fill up and head back out.”

With plenty of parking, the Keystone Truck & Tractor Museum is conveniently located across from Southpark Mall at 880 West Roslyn Road off I-95 at exit 53. If you’re interested in educational or group tours, call 804-520-0024 in advance.

Tickets will run you $10 for adults and $5 for active duty & students ages 5 to 17. Moms and dads will be happy to hear … admission is free for children five and under. Another sweet deal … seniors 62 and older, military, fire and police receive $1 off admission price. The museum and gift shop hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 pm. and 11 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The last admission is one hour before closing; trust me … you’ll need more than an hour, especially if it’s your first visit.

“Bones” shared, “We had 12,000 visitors last year, and this year, we’re going to break that record.”

To learn more about the museum, visit keystonetractorworks.com

Kristi K. Higgins, also known as "The Social Butterfly", is now a member of the Progress-Index newsroom staff. Kristi, who writes about her experiences at various community events, will be contributing her insights and perspective, as well as sharing stories of human interest, for Progress-Index customers. She can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162.