Free first aid training

ETTRICK — On Monday, April 29, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the Chesterfield County Public Library will host a free first aid class at the Ettrick/Matoaca branch. You might be familiar with CPR, but would you know what to do for a bleeding injury? Uncontrolled bleeding can be life-threatening within minutes, so a quick response is critical. Learn proper bleeding control techniques that can save lives in an emergency.

Another emergency first aid class will be held on Wednesday, May 8, from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Ettrick/Matoaca library. Life-threatening emergencies can happen fast, and emergency responders aren’t always nearby. This FEMA-developed program will help educate and empower you to act in an emergency situation and provide life-saving care before professional help arrives.

Both classes are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Visit library.chesterfield.gov and click on "Explore Events" or call 804-318-8688 to register.

Lunch and Learn

PETERSBURG — On Monday, April 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., join Kathy Church, OTR/L, for Occupational Therapy Month and learn how you can prevent or live better with injury, illness or disability. “Unless you’ve had occupational therapy, most people don’t understand what it is,” explains Church. “It is our goal to educate people on how to avoid injuries and, if you do have one, know there is help to get you back on track. We’ll show attendees tricks of the trade and tools they can use to help perform daily functions healthy people take for granted.”

This seminar is sponsored by Southside Regional Medical Center and will be held at the Petersburg Family YMCA, located at 120 N. Madison St. Light refreshments will be served. This event is open to the public, there is no cost to attend and RSVP is not required.

VSU Concert Choir 95th Annual Concert

ETTRICK — The Virginia State University Department of Music will present the University Choir and members of the Alumni Chorus in the 95th Annual Spring Concert on Sunday, April 28, at 7 p.m.

The concert will take place in Virginia Hall, located on Hayden Street on campus. The choir, under the direction of Johnnella Edmonds, accompanied by Dr. James Harris, will present works by Fettke, Vivaldi, Carter, Moore, McIntyre, Ryder and Johnson.

For information on the Alumni Chorus, contact the Department of Music at 804-524-5311 ext. 5342 or email JEdmonds@vsu.edu. The concert is free and open to the public.