PETERSBURG — The Ivy Community Foundation Inc., in partnership with Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., is accepting applications for Beautillion 2020. The Beautillion emphasis is on males who are rising 9th, 10th or 11th graders from the surrounding school districts (Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Petersburg, Prince George and Sussex).

Starting in September 2019, selected individuals will be requested to attend an orientation session with his parent(s). In addition, all candidates will participate in a series of constructive, memorable and meaningful workshops and activities. These shall include proper etiquette, legal and financial matters, self-defense, male health concerns, spiritual and moral guidance, a performance by the Petersburg Symphony Orchestra, a Valentine luncheon and attendance at a local sports event/activity.

The culminating event is a Formal Ball in which the young men will be presented to society. It will be held in April 2020. For more information and to request an application, please contact Beautillion Chairperson Katie G. Whitfield at 804-590-2565 or email kgwcts@aol.com.

With your request, please include the name of the young man, his parents’ name(s) and the complete mailing address to which the application and brochure should be sent.

The deadline for submitting the completed application is June 1, 2019.