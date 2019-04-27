Editor’s note: We are unable to accept church announcements regarding regular services. Please include street address/location of the event with submissions. Church news items can be sent to churchnews@progress-index.com.

Baptist Ministers’ Conference

PETERSBURG — Baptist Ministers’ Conference of Petersburg and Vicinity will meet at Gillfield Baptist Church, 204 Perry St., Petersburg, on May 6 at 6:30 p.m. Brother Sam Northington and Dr. Rosa Wynn will be the guests.

Big Bethel Baptist

MCKENNEY — Big Bethel Baptist, 11010 Bolling Road, will celebrate the anniversary of their deacons, deaconesses and trustees on April 28 at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Darren T. Brandon, pastor of Little Zion Baptist Church in Carson. For more information, contact the church office at 804-478-4518.

Caring and Sharing Ministry

DINWIDDIE — Caring and Sharing Ministries will present a Mother’s Day celebration on May 4 at 3 p.m. at Olive Branch Baptist Church Annex, 11119 Boydton Plank Road. The celebration will feature Rev. McKensie in concert and other guests, including Sister Tina Rollins, Deacon Booker, Rev. Godfrey, Deacon Ellis, Rev. Dr. Vernon “Billy” Lee and Brother Clifton Crawley. The event is free but a love offering will be presented to the church.

Church Women United

PETERSBURG — The Petersburg/Tri-Cities Church Women United will celebrate May Friendship Day on May 3 at 11 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne St., Petersburg. The theme is “Agree to Differ” and will focus on uniting us in the spirit to do God’s work despite our differences, as seen in Ephesians 4:2-3 (NLT). The speaker will be Deborah Shannon, First Lady of Zion Baptist Church.

City of Faith

PETERSBURG — City of Faith, 20 East Tabb St. Suite 202, gives out free food every Sunday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. For more information, call 804-404-9775. Please bring an ID with you.

First Baptist Jarratt

JARRATT — First Baptist Church, 18463 Little Mill Road, will celebrate its 150th anniversary on May 5 at 3 p.m. with Rev. Joseph Williams and the Easter Baptist Church in Waverly as special guests.

First Baptist North Dinwiddie

NORTH DINWIDDIE — The Women’s Ministry of First Baptist Church, 25720 Greensville Ave., will meet on April 27 at noon. First Lady Audrey Jeffrey will be the speaker.

Gillfield Baptist

PETERSBURG — Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry St., will celebrate Women’s Sunday on April 28 at 11 a.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. June Rice of Cedar Street Baptist Church of God in Richmond. Music will be rendered by the Women’s Day Choir. The theme is “Champions for Christ: Cultivating Leaders, Equipping Disciples, Healing Communities.” Lunch will be served after the service.

Greater Hickory Hill Baptist

YALE — Greater Hickory Hill Baptist Church, 19285 Hickory Hill Road, will have a Mother’s Day prayer breakfast on May 11 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Sister Barbara Ellsworth of Pleasant Plain Baptist Church in Drewryville. Breakfast begins at 9:15 a.m. Mother’s Day will be celebrated during the 11 a.m. service with First Lady Gracie M. Caple as the speaker.

Hunting Quarter Baptist

STONY CREEK — Hunting Quarter Baptist Church, 16166 Hunting Quarter Church Road, will hold their annual Mother’s Day program, “Eyes of a Dove,” on May 11 at 2 p.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Jacqueline Tucker of Parrish Hill Baptist Church. The mistress of ceremonies is First Lady Shykee Franklin of Galilee Baptist Church in Stony Creek. For more information, call Annette Robb at 804-690-1958.

Jesus Way Fellowship

PETERSBURG — Jesus Way Fellowship Center, 660 S. Crater Road, will celebrate the 30th pastoral anniversary of founder and senior pastor Elaine Johnson during the month of May. Special services will take place every Sunday at 4 p.m. Dr. Pamela Odon of Agape Christian Center Church will be the special guest on May 5.

Lebanon Baptist

DISPUTANTA — Lebanon Baptist Church, 13800 Lebanon Road, will celebrate Family and Friends Day on April 28 at 9:30 a.m. Elder Marian King of New Mount Calvary Holy Church in Richmond will be the guest preacher. Lunch will be served after the service. Dress attire is church casual.

Lutheran Church

PETERSBURG — Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 1769 S. Sycamore St., will hold their “Wang Bang” yard sale and bake sale on May 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mt. Calvary Baptist

DEWITT — Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 16616 Glebe Road, will celebrate Pastor’s Aid Annual Day on May 5 at 3 p.m. The guests will be Rev. Edward Fox and the Springfield Baptist Church.

Mt. Hope Baptist

PRINCE GEORGE — Mount Hope Baptist Church, 10300 Lawyers Road, will host their 16th annual Choir Day celebration on April 27 at 3 p.m. Guest choirs and groups will be First Baptist Church in Disputanta, First Baptist Church in Petersburg, Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Hopewell, Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Hopewell, Union Baptist Church in Hopewell, Union Branch Baptist Church in Prince George and Mrs. Charlotte King Reaves and the King Cousins. Sanctuary choir cookout will follow the celebration. The church’s youth/young adult ministry is also sponsoring a bus trip on June 29 to Lancaster, PA, to see the play “Jesus” at the Sight and Sound Theatre. The cost is $91 for ages 3-12 and $130 for 13 and up. Price includes bus fare and show ticket. Meals are not included. First payment is due on April 23, with final payment by May 17. Mail check or money order to Anthony Howard, 3801 Woodcroft Dr., Disputanta, VA 23842. Make payable to Mount Hope Baptist Church. For more information, contact Anthony Howard at 804-931-6896 or Carleen Howard at 804-721-0829.

Mt. Level Baptist Amelia

AMELIA — Mount Level Baptist Church, 901 Wills Road, will celebrate the 27th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Charles Lee Shannon III and First Lady Shirley B. Shannon on April 28 at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Charles Baugh from Richmond will be the guest speaker. A reception will follow.

Mt. Moriah UCC

WAVERLY — Mount Moriah U.C.C., 12499 Old Forty Road, will celebrate Woman’s Day on May 5 at 2 p.m. Rev. Eula Marshall Banks and the St. Luke U.C.C. of Sedley will be the guests.

New First Baptist

PETERSBURG — New First Baptist Church, 1346 Grant Ave., will hold an installation of Pastor (Elect) Robert A. Harney on April 28 at 3 p.m. Pastor Leroy Cherry and the Third Baptist Church of Petersburg will preside at the service. Rev. David E. Green will bring the message.

Oak Grove Baptist

CHESTERFIELD — Oak Grove Baptist, 8021 Reedy Branch Road, will have their annual Women’s conference on May 10-12. The theme is “Woman to Woman: Let’s Get Serious and Stop Cheating on God” (James 4:1-16). The service on May 10 is at 1 p.m. with First Lady Cheryl L. Northam of Olive Branch Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, on May 11 at 9 a.m. with First Lady Avis Brown of Eleven Oaks Baptist Church in DeWitt and on May 12 at 11 a.m. with Evangelist Eliza Bailey. The colors for the weekend are the colors of the rainbow, and Sunday will be white.

Oak Street A.M.E. Zion

PETERSBURG — Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 25 W. Wythe St., is sponsoring a gospel concert on April 28 at 4 p.m. There will be special guests and gospel choirs. Special guests include Rev. Cora Armstrong, Rev. Donte McCutchen and Levitical priests, St. Paul’s Baptist Church Male Chorus led by Brother Glenn Davis, Hood Temple A.M.E. Zion Church Voices of Zion led by Brother Gerald Jackson and the Zion Chester A.M.E. Zion Church Praise Ministry. Rev. Vernon “Billy” Lee will be the master of ceremonies. Donation is $10.

Olive Branch Baptist

DINWIDDIE — Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, will sponsor a walkathon on April 27 from 8-11 a.m. The church will celebrate Women’s Weekend May 3-5. On May 3 at 7 p.m., a worship service will be held. On May 4 at 9 a.m., a building workshop will take place. On May 5 at the 11 a.m. service the guest minister will be Rev. Belinda Northington of Mason Grove Baptist Church in Valentines. The theme is “Holding onto My Sister, Letting Go of Myself” (Gal. 6:2-10). The color scheme is purple. The church will also present a Mother's Day celebration on May 4 at 3 p.m. with Rev. Dr. James McKensie in concert with Tina Rollins, Clifton Crawley, Rev. Charlotte Godfrey, Deacon Booker and Elder Timothy Smith. There will be a free will offering taken but the event is free.

Providence Baptist

PRINCE GEORGE — Providence Baptist Church, 15901 Providence Road, will celebrate their annual Missionary Day at 2:30 p.m. on May 5. The guest preacher will be Rev. Tonsa Walton-Gary of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Garysburg, NC.

Refuge Temple

PETERSBURG — Refuge Temple Church, 1890 Boydton Plank Road, will hold their annual revival on May 1-3 at 7:30 p.m. nightly. The speakers will be Elder Marloe Fallie on May 1, Elder Charles Williams on May 2 and District Elder David Boone on May 3.

Resurrection Life Christian Center

PETERSBURG — Resurrection Life Christian Center Church, 216 E. Washington St., will host guest speaker, sportscaster and minister of the gospel James Brown at the 11 a.m. service on April 28.

Rising Mt. Zion Baptist

CARSON — Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, 20800 Templeton Road, will celebrate the 2nd pastoral anniversary of Pastor Tolliver and First Lady Dr. Phyllis Tolliver on April 28 at 3 p.m. Rev. Christopher James of Messiah Missionary Baptist Church in McComb, MS, will be the guest evangelist, and Rev. Dr. Willie R. Derr I of Calvary Baptist Church in Yale will serve as the worship leader. Music will be rendered by the Providence Baptist Church under the direction of Rev. John Smith, and the Providence Ushers will serve.

Royal Baptist

PETERSBURG — Royal Baptist Church, 316 St. Mark St., will hold their annual revival services on May 3 at 7 p.m. Rev. Dr. Larry Brown, pastor of Gravel Run Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, will be the guest preacher, and Gravel Run Baptist Church choir will render the music.

Shiloh Baptist Dinwiddie

BLACKSTONE — Shiloh Baptist Church Dinwiddie, 4610 Darvills Road, welcomes Rev. Alice Colbert as guest preacher on April 28 at 8 a.m. The church will also have their spring revival May 7-10 with prayer and praise at 7 p.m. and worship at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Speakers will be Rev. Benjamin Brown of Shiloh Baptist Church in Blackstone, Rev. David L. Banks Sr. of Little Bethel Baptist Church in Stony Creek, Rev. Dr. Larry D. Brown Sr. of Gravel Run Baptist Church in Petersburg and Rev. Damion Batts of Mount Nebo Baptist Church in Blackstone.

St. John’s Episcopal

HOPEWELL — St. John’s Episcopal Church, 505 Cedar Lane, hands out uncooked beans and rice on the third Saturday of the month from 9-11 a.m. to people in the community struggling with hunger.

Tabernacle Baptist

PETERSBURG — Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax St., will present the “Especially Me” fashion show and dinner, sponsored by the George Crocker Senior Ministry, April 28 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased from the church office. Vendors are welcome to set up tables for $50. For more information, call the church office at 804-733-6541.

Third Baptist

PETERSBURG — Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer St., welcomes Elsie R. Jarmon, who will give her initial sermon on April 28 at 11 a.m.

Trinity United Methodist

PETERSBURG — Trinity United Methodist Church, 215 S. Sycamore St., will hosts a feeding program for the hungry, along with other churches, nightly from 6-7 p.m. Enter through the basement entrance on Tulip Alley. No food can be taken out.

Union Branch Baptist

CHESTERFIELD — Union Branch Baptist Church, 11519 River Road, will host its annual Sister to Sister brunch on May 11 at 9 a.m., sponsored by the Women of Worship. The guest speaker will be Dr. Peyton McCoy of 31st Street Baptist Church in Richmond. There will be drama presentation by the Diamond Sisters. For more questions or information or to register, visit www.unionbranch.org or call 804-590-2210.

Union Grove Baptist

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — Union Grove Baptist Church, 19111 Church Road, will hold the Golden Circle Seniors’ Ministry annual prayer breakfast on April 27 at 9 a.m. Guests will include Deacon Anthony Brown of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Dewitt, Pastor Edward Fox of Springfield Baptist Church in Sutherland, Elder Ruth Holman of Bethesda Baptist Church in Colonial Heights, Rev. Douglas Harris Sr. of Union Grove Baptist Church, Pastor Earl Thompson of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Chesterfield and Rev. Charlotte Godfrey of Springfield Baptist Church in Sutherland. Jerome Evans of First Baptist Church in Richmond will provide the music, and Janette Greene of Zion Baptist Church in Petersburg will preside. The church will also host Pastor Antonio Tucker Sr. from Kingdom Family Ministries in Petersburg on April 28 at 11 a.m. The musical guest for the service will be Antonio Tucker “Lil Bishop.”

Unity Baptist

PETERSBURG — Unity Baptist Church, 330 S. South St., will celebrate the 7th pastoral anniversary of Dr. E.E. Mitchell Jr. on April 28 at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be Pastor Carlos Jordan of Rocky Mount Baptist Church in McKenney. Rev. Reginald Bush Jr. of North Carolina will preach at the 11 a.m. service.

Zion Baptist

PETERSBURG — Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne St., will celebrate Virginia State University, or VSU, Day on April 28 at the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Delano Douglas, director of United Campus Ministries at VSU, is the guest preacher. Music will be rendered by AVODAH from VSU. For more information, contact the church office at 804-733-7561.

Zion Hill Pentecostal

WAVERLY — Zion Hill Pentecostal Church of Christ Holiness, 4424 Spring Branch Road, will hold their spring revival May 1-3 with services at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Guest speakers will be Bishop Thomas Adkins of Flaming Sword Church of Deliverance in Petersburg on May 1, Elder Willie Thomas of St. Paul Holiness AFCOG in Waverly on May 2 and Bishop Randolph Warren of St. Paul Holiness AFCOG in Sedley on May 3. For more information or directions, contact Theodora Johnson at 804-704-5987.