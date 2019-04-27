Tree dedication was part of the 15th Annual Arbor Day Celebration in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The City held its' 15th Annual Arbor Day Celebration on Friday at The Violet Bank Museum, a registered Virginia Historic Landmark located on Virginia Avenue.

Mayor T. Gregory Kochuba welcomed attendees and presided over the event which included a tree dedication.

During the program, Mayor Kochuba presented a Proclamation to J. Chris Kollman III; Mayor Kochuba on behalf of the City Council and the citizens of Colonial Heights proclaimed April 26 as "Arbor Day" in the City of Colonial Heights, and in observance of "Arbor Day", a Mary Jane Magnolia Tree was planted on the lawn of The Violet Bank Museum in honor of Kollman’s 51 years of continuous community service.

The tree dedicated to Kollman was planted near the famous Cucumber Tree, which is one of the largest in the world.

The City's superintendent of Public Schools Dr. Joseph O. Cox Jr. and former School Board chairman Richard M. “Mike” Yates, both delivered remarks about honoree Kollman.

Cox stated, “Arbor Day … means simply …Tree Day.” He paid special thanks to the City of Colonial Heights and the Beautification Committee for coordinating the celebration and for their year-round efforts to beautify the city. Cox shared Arbor Day’s beginnings and recited a Proclamation issued by Theodore Roosevelt in 1907; Cox pointed out that Roosevelt himself was a vigorous advocate of and lover of nature.

Yates shared, “I have known Chris and Elaine for at least thirty years. As most of you know, you can’t mention Chris without mentioning Elaine; it’s like having mashed potatoes without gravy. Of course, that’s what happens when you’re married to your high school sweetheart for over fifty years.

“One thing that Diane and I have always said about Chris is that there is not a single person that we know that cares more about this city and has worked as hard for it as Chris Kollman,” Yates added.

“If you want to make Chris happy," Yates continued, "take him to Pennsylvania … give him Butter Pecan Ice Cream, and catch the squirrels that are eating his broccoli and cabbage and stole his tomatoes last year.”

Yates concluded, “Over the years, I have known Chris as Mr. Kollman, Mr. Mayor, Mr. Vice-Mayor, Mr. Vice-Chairman, The Honorable, but most importantly … my friend.”

Guests of the Arbor Day Celebration were invited to enjoy refreshments provided by the Swift Creek Woman’s Club. Due to inclement weather, the choral presentation by Lakeview Elementary School second-grade students, directed by Molly Slack, was canceled.